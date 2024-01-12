All Fallout 76 Power Armor locations

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland of America, Fallout 76 is one of the most renowned action role-playing games (ARPG). In this game, players must explore and survive in the vast open world of Appalachia, filled with radioactive creatures, mutated animals, and other dangers.

However, the good news is they can also find Power Armors that provide incredible protection from any hazard. These Power Armors are scattered worldwide but can be found quickly, making them highly coveted.

So, if you're wondering where to get the Power Armors of your choice, this guide is for you. In this article, we list all the Power Armors you can find inside Fallout 76, along with their locations and ways to get them.

Where to find every Power Armor in Fallout 76

There are eleven types of unique Power Armors you can find in this game. Among these, four types of Power Armor can be unearthed at different locations worldwide, while the others are either quest-related or sold by NPC. Here are all the Power Armors as well as the locations where you can find them:

Excavator power armor: Retrieve its schematics from a terminal of the Garrahan Mining Headquarters R&D section.

Retrieve its schematics from a terminal of the Garrahan Mining Headquarters R&D section. Hellcat power armor: Complete the Catalyst quest in the Steel Reign quest line to unlock the plan or buy it from Regs in Vault 79.

Complete the Catalyst quest in the Steel Reign quest line to unlock the plan or buy it from Regs in Vault 79. Raider power armor: Received as a reward for completing the Key to the Past questline. It is also available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.

Received as a reward for completing the Key to the Past questline. It is also available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world. Strangler heart power armor: Its plans can be purchased from Regs or Minerva for 6,900 Gold Bullion.

Its plans can be purchased from Regs or Minerva for 6,900 Gold Bullion. T-45 power armor: Found at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.

Found at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world. T-51b power armor: Available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.

Available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world. T-60 power armor:

T-65 power armor: Needs to be unlocked by completing the main quest line. After that, it can be purchased from Regs inside Vault 79 for 6,900 Gold Bullion.

Needs to be unlocked by completing the main quest line. After that, it can be purchased from Regs inside Vault 79 for 6,900 Gold Bullion. Ultracite power armor: Received as a reward for completing the Brotherhood of Steel quest line.

Received as a reward for completing the Brotherhood of Steel quest line. Union power armor: This can be bought from Giuseppe Della Ripa at the Whitespring resort.

This can be bought from Giuseppe Della Ripa at the Whitespring resort. X-01 power armor: The X-01 plans can be downloaded from the Prototype Power Armor Schematics once you rank up to General in the Enclave Faction.

Fallout 76 Power Armor spawn locations

While most of the aforementioned Power Armor chassis can be earned by completing quest lines or bought directly from NPCs, some must be picked up from different Power Armor spawn locations across the world of Fallout 76.

Near Vault 76:

Location Description The Crosshair Under the rock overhang. WV Lumber Co At a power armor station in the two-story metal building. Aaronholt homestead In the shed next to the three silos.

West Central Forest:

Location Description Point Pleasant Roof of the hardware store.

East Central Forest:

Location Description Gorge Junkyard In a green truck trailer with skill 3 lock. Morgantown Trainyard Inside a railcar with a crane over it. Fujiniya Intelligence Base Locked in a security cage at the lowest level. Mama Dolce’s Food Processing In the warehouse southwest of Mama Dolce’s. Arktos Pharma On the third floor of the loading dock area. Arktos Pharma biome lab Inside the flora research section.

Southwest Forest:

Location Description Silva Homestead In the round building near the silo. New River Gorge Bridge West West side, behind a locked door. Key is at Camden Park on the roller coaster. Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant Inside the loading dock. Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06 In the basement, inside a security cage. The key is found in the Security Office. Hornwright Industrial Headquarters In the basement. Wade Airport North: In the hanger north of the control tower. Wade Airport South In a blue truck at the end of the runway.

Southeast Forest:

Location Description Cliffwatch Outside the raider wall.

Toxic Valley:

Location Description The Crater Outside the observation shack Black Bear Lodge In the shed, west of the lodge. Clarksburg Room on the top floor of the tallest building. Eastern Reginal Penitentiary In a shed in the prison yard. Grafton Dam In a shed, west of the dam. Grafton Steel Underground In the maglocked room of Grafton Steel Underground.

North Savage Divide:

Location Description Converted Munitions Factory Behind a skill 1 locked door inside the building. Sunnytop Ski Lanes Bottom floor, next to the stairs to the lobby. Ammo Dump Out in the open, at a power armor station. Sons of Dane Compound In the basement of the house, west of the main building. Metal Dome Power armor station near Initiate Pappas. Hopewell Cave Inside a bus in front of the cave entrance.

Central Savage Divide:

Location Description Monongah Power Plant Inside the Loading Dock room. Seneca Gang Camp By the steps of the lookout tower. Wendigo Cave In plain sight in a short side tunnel. Pleasant Valley Cabins In the center of an arena with raider shacks.

South Savage Divide:

Location Description New Appalachian Central Trainyard Inside the main building. Middle Mountain Cabins In front of the middle cabin. National Isolated Radio Array In a side room of the barn with a skill 2 lock. Blackwater Mine In a building close to the entrance of the mine. Emmett Mountain Disposal Site In a security cage in the mechanical room. Solomon’s Pond On a platform with the blue water treatment gear. Ripper Alley On a raised platform at the back of the compound. Huntersville At a power armor station behind the barn.

Far South Savage Divide:

Location Description Lucky Hole Mine Behind a chained door.

West Ash Heap:

Location Description Camden Park South end of the raider compound. Beckley Next to an APC, outside the south Raider wall.

Central Ash Heap:

Location Description Belching Betty Outside the mine, inside the Fire Breathers shack. Mount Blair / Abandoned Mine Shaft 6 In a warehouse near a green pickup truck. Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine Between a locker room building and bus Rollins Labor Camp Westside of the white modular buildings. Mount Blair Trainyard On the first floor of a power armor station. Red Rocket Filling Station Behind the boarded-up brick filling station. AMS Testing Site In the back of the rounded metal building. Striker Row The southeast corner, up the hill from the tents.

East Ash Heap:

Location Description The Burning Mine In the building on the top of the hill above the mine. Lewisburg Station East of the train tracks near a derailed boxcar. Big Bend Tunnel Behind a locked door halfway down the tunnel. Garrahan Mining HQ In the R&D department at a power armor station. Hornwright Estate In a locked room on the upper level.

North Mire:

Location Description Thunder Mountain Power Plant In the Loading Dock of the main building. Dolly Sods Wilderness Down the hill. Crevasse Dam In a truck trailer with a skill 2 lock, the key is on a body on the roof of the closest building. Dyer Chemical Sewers Down in the sewers.

South Mire:

Location Description Sunday Brothers’ Cabin In the barn near the house. Big B’s Rest Stop Behind the building at the power armor station. Camp Venture In the southeast corner of the metal compound.

North Cranberry Bog:

Location Description Kerwodd Mine Found in the large dry area. Firebase Major Behind the jeep. Firebase LT East side of the tent. The General’s Steakhouse In the metal garden shed. Bootlegger’s Shack Behind the truck cab. Quarry X3 Edge of the road near the modular building.

South Cranberry Bog:

Location Description Fort Defiance On the fourth floor. Big Bend Tunnel East At a power armor station in a Blue Ridge Caravan Company compound. Lost Home In the largest shack. Firebase Hancock Between the modular buildings. Watoga Rooftop Roof of the Watoga building. Watoga Civic Center At the west wall of the main area. Watoga Transit Hub In the room off the lobby with a skill 3 lock. Watoga Emergency Services On the roof of Watoga Municipal Center. Watoga High School On the roof. Survey Camp Alpha Under a canopy. Drop Site V9 In the first room of the building. Forward Station Delta In the compound of the power armor station.

That concludes our guide to all the Power Armor and Power Armor locations in Fallout 76.