All Fallout 76 Power Armor locations

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland of America, Fallout 76 is one of the most renowned action role-playing games (ARPG). In this game, players must explore and survive in the vast open world of Appalachia, filled with radioactive creatures, mutated animals, and other dangers.
However, the good news is they can also find Power Armors that provide incredible protection from any hazard. These Power Armors are scattered worldwide but can be found quickly, making them highly coveted.
So, if you're wondering where to get the Power Armors of your choice, this guide is for you. In this article, we list all the Power Armors you can find inside Fallout 76, along with their locations and ways to get them.
Where to find every Power Armor in Fallout 76
There are eleven types of unique Power Armors you can find in this game. Among these, four types of Power Armor can be unearthed at different locations worldwide, while the others are either quest-related or sold by NPC. Here are all the Power Armors as well as the locations where you can find them:
Excavator power armor: Retrieve its schematics from a terminal of the Garrahan Mining Headquarters R&D section.
Hellcat power armor: Complete the Catalyst quest in the Steel Reign quest line to unlock the plan or buy it from Regs in Vault 79.
Raider power armor: Received as a reward for completing the Key to the Past questline. It is also available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.
Strangler heart power armor: Its plans can be purchased from Regs or Minerva for 6,900 Gold Bullion.
T-45 power armor: Found at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.
T-51b power armor: Available at different Power Armor spawn locations across the world.
T-60 power armor:
T-65 power armor: Needs to be unlocked by completing the main quest line. After that, it can be purchased from Regs inside Vault 79 for 6,900 Gold Bullion.
Ultracite power armor: Received as a reward for completing the Brotherhood of Steel quest line.
Union power armor: This can be bought from Giuseppe Della Ripa at the Whitespring resort.
X-01 power armor: The X-01 plans can be downloaded from the Prototype Power Armor Schematics once you rank up to General in the Enclave Faction.
Fallout 76 Power Armor spawn locations
While most of the aforementioned Power Armor chassis can be earned by completing quest lines or bought directly from NPCs, some must be picked up from different Power Armor spawn locations across the world of Fallout 76.
Near Vault 76:
Location
Description
The Crosshair
Under the rock overhang.
WV Lumber Co
At a power armor station in the two-story metal building.
Aaronholt homestead
In the shed next to the three silos.
West Central Forest:
Location
Description
Point Pleasant
Roof of the hardware store.
East Central Forest:
Location
Description
Gorge Junkyard
In a green truck trailer with skill 3 lock.
Morgantown Trainyard
Inside a railcar with a crane over it.
Fujiniya Intelligence Base
Locked in a security cage at the lowest level.
Mama Dolce’s Food Processing
In the warehouse southwest of Mama Dolce’s.
Arktos Pharma
On the third floor of the loading dock area.
Arktos Pharma biome lab
Inside the flora research section.
Southwest Forest:
Location
Description
Silva Homestead
In the round building near the silo.
New River Gorge Bridge West
West side, behind a locked door. Key is at Camden Park on the roller coaster.
Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant
Inside the loading dock.
Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06
In the basement, inside a security cage. The key is found in the Security Office.
Hornwright Industrial Headquarters
In the basement.
Wade Airport North:
In the hanger north of the control tower.
Wade Airport South
In a blue truck at the end of the runway.
Southeast Forest:
Location
Description
Cliffwatch
Outside the raider wall.
Toxic Valley:
Location
Description
The Crater
Outside the observation shack
Black Bear Lodge
In the shed, west of the lodge.
Clarksburg
Room on the top floor of the tallest building.
Eastern Reginal Penitentiary
In a shed in the prison yard.
Grafton Dam
In a shed, west of the dam.
Grafton Steel Underground
In the maglocked room of Grafton Steel Underground.
North Savage Divide:
Location
Description
Converted Munitions Factory
Behind a skill 1 locked door inside the building.
Sunnytop Ski Lanes
Bottom floor, next to the stairs to the lobby.
Ammo Dump
Out in the open, at a power armor station.
Sons of Dane Compound
In the basement of the house, west of the main building.
Metal Dome
Power armor station near Initiate Pappas.
Hopewell Cave
Inside a bus in front of the cave entrance.
Central Savage Divide:
Location
Description
Monongah Power Plant
Inside the Loading Dock room.
Seneca Gang Camp
By the steps of the lookout tower.
Wendigo Cave
In plain sight in a short side tunnel.
Pleasant Valley Cabins
In the center of an arena with raider shacks.
South Savage Divide:
Location
Description
New Appalachian Central Trainyard
Inside the main building.
Middle Mountain Cabins
In front of the middle cabin.
National Isolated Radio Array
In a side room of the barn with a skill 2 lock.
Blackwater Mine
In a building close to the entrance of the mine.
Emmett Mountain Disposal Site
In a security cage in the mechanical room.
Solomon’s Pond
On a platform with the blue water treatment gear.
Ripper Alley
On a raised platform at the back of the compound.
Huntersville
At a power armor station behind the barn.
Far South Savage Divide:
Location
Description
Lucky Hole Mine
Behind a chained door.
West Ash Heap:
Location
Description
Camden Park
South end of the raider compound.
Beckley
Next to an APC, outside the south Raider wall.
Central Ash Heap:
Location
Description
Belching Betty
Outside the mine, inside the Fire Breathers shack.
Mount Blair / Abandoned Mine Shaft 6
In a warehouse near a green pickup truck.
Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine
Between a locker room building and bus
Rollins Labor Camp
Westside of the white modular buildings.
Mount Blair Trainyard
On the first floor of a power armor station.
Red Rocket Filling Station
Behind the boarded-up brick filling station.
AMS Testing Site
In the back of the rounded metal building.
Striker Row
The southeast corner, up the hill from the tents.
East Ash Heap:
Location
Description
The Burning Mine
In the building on the top of the hill above the mine.
Lewisburg Station
East of the train tracks near a derailed boxcar.
Big Bend Tunnel
Behind a locked door halfway down the tunnel.
Garrahan Mining HQ
In the R&D department at a power armor station.
Hornwright Estate
In a locked room on the upper level.
North Mire:
Location
Description
Thunder Mountain Power Plant
In the Loading Dock of the main building.
Dolly Sods Wilderness
Down the hill.
Crevasse Dam
In a truck trailer with a skill 2 lock, the key is on a body on the roof of the closest building.
Dyer Chemical Sewers
Down in the sewers.
South Mire:
Location
Description
Sunday Brothers’ Cabin
In the barn near the house.
Big B’s Rest Stop
Behind the building at the power armor station.
Camp Venture
In the southeast corner of the metal compound.
North Cranberry Bog:
Location
Description
Kerwodd Mine
Found in the large dry area.
Firebase Major
Behind the jeep.
Firebase LT
East side of the tent.
The General’s Steakhouse
In the metal garden shed.
Bootlegger’s Shack
Behind the truck cab.
Quarry X3
Edge of the road near the modular building.
South Cranberry Bog:
Location
Description
Fort Defiance
On the fourth floor.
Big Bend Tunnel East
At a power armor station in a Blue Ridge Caravan Company compound.
Lost Home
In the largest shack.
Firebase Hancock
Between the modular buildings.
Watoga Rooftop
Roof of the Watoga building.
Watoga Civic Center
At the west wall of the main area.
Watoga Transit Hub
In the room off the lobby with a skill 3 lock.
Watoga Emergency Services
On the roof of Watoga Municipal Center.
Watoga High School
On the roof.
Survey Camp Alpha
Under a canopy.
Drop Site V9
In the first room of the building.
Forward Station Delta
In the compound of the power armor station.
That concludes our guide to all the Power Armor and Power Armor locations in Fallout 76.