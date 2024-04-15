5 best automatic weapons in Fallout 76 (2024)

The Automatic weapons in Fallout 76 comprise a wide range of weaponry, spanning from conventional gunpowder-based guns like the Assault Rifle to advanced Energy weapons, such as the Laser Rifle. However, not all weapons found in the wasteland perform equally; some significantly outperform others, making them the superior choice in the game.

This article lists the five best automatic weapons in Fallout 76.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Five most powerful automatic weapons in Fallout 76

1) Gatling Gun

The Gatling Gun in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Gatling Gun stands out as one of the best automatic weapons in Fallout 76. Categorized as a heavy gun, it features an impressive 250-round magazine capacity, utilizing 5mm rounds.

In contrast to a minigun, which operates on a similar Gatling-style rotating barrel, the Gatling Gun has a slower fire rate of 20. However, it compensates for this with substantially higher damage per shot and superior accuracy.

Additionally, modifications can further increase its fire rate and accuracy, making it an exceptional automatic weapon in the game.

2) Perfect Storm (submachine gun)

The Perfect Storm in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Perfect Storm is an automatic rifle that utilizes 10mm rounds. It's the only weapon that features the Tier 4 Legendary effect in Fallout 76, known as Incendiary. This unique effect enables it to deal an extra 24 Fire Damage over three seconds to its target.

This submachine gun boasts an impressive fire rate of 91 and a magazine capacity of 30. Moreover, with the right modifications, its range can be substantially extended.

To obtain the Perfect Storm, you must complete the "Cold Case" story quest at Wavy Willard's Park, which becomes available once your character reaches Level 10 or higher. This weapon always scales according to your character's level. So, it's undeniably one of the best automatic weapons in Fallout 76, regardless of the level at which you acquire it.

3) Auto Grenade Launcher

The Auto Grenade Launcher in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Auto Grenade Launcher is a fully automatic heavy weapon that fires 40mm explosive rounds. It utilizes belts containing 12 grenades stored in a box on the left side of the weapon. This allows for a rapid and sustained fire of explosives against enemies.

The Auto Grenade Launcher deals area damage, which can be further enhanced by perks like Demolition Expert and various weapon modifications. Additionally, this weapon greatly benefits from VATS-related Legendary perks, effectively doubling its damage output. These characteristics make it one of the best automatic weapons in Fallout 76.

4) Gauss Minigun

The Gauss Minigun in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Gauss Minigun is one of the best automatic weapons in Fallout 76, firing 2mm electromagnetic cartridges that detonate upon impact. It also boasts a 500-round magazine and a fire rate of 91.

Compared to a .50 cal machine gun, it offers superior damage and accuracy. Furthermore, with modifications, you can inflict energy damage, increase ammo capacity, and leverage a substantially higher rate of fire.

Like other Wastelander weapons, it's available for purchase with Gold Bullion in Fallout 76 at Watoga Station or White Spring Bunker.

5) Handmade Rifle

The Handmade Rifle in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Handmade Rifle is among the best automatic weapons in Fallout 76, offering a wide range of modification options and exorbitant damaging capabilities. It utilizes 5.56mm rounds with a magazine capacity of 20. While it shares similarities with the assault rifle, this rifle boasts higher base damage.

The Handmade Rifle can be found scattered across the wasteland, available from vendors or as random loot drops. Additionally, you can craft it after acquiring its plan.

While it may not be particularly powerful in its base form, with the right upgrades, it can transform into an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

