Fallout 76: Best Extractor location for every resource

The best Extractor location for every resource in Fallout 76 are areas abundant with mineral deposits, allowing for the extraction of vital raw and finished materials. These resources are indispensable for your survival in this post-apocalyptic world. Each resource in the game has its own unique Extractor with varying production rates and storage capacities. As a result, the rate at which they are acquired varies.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Extractor location for Waste Acid in Fallout 76

The Hemlock Holes Maintenance in the Toxic Valley region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Acid plays a vital role in various processes, such as smelting ore into usable materials, producing Gunpowder, Flamer Fuel, and even making Lemonade. The best location to extract this resource is at the Hemlock Holes Maintenance in the Toxic Valley. You can set up three Acid Extractors in this area, yielding 30 Waste Acid every half-hour.

Best Extractor location for Aluminum ore in Fallout 76

The Red Rocket Mega Stop in the Savage Divide region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Aluminum is an uncommon component utilized in various crafting recipes. The best location to extract this resource is at the Red Rocket Mega Stop workshop in the Savage Divide. By installing three Mineral Extractors at this site, you can obtain 75 Aluminum every 75 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Fusion Core in Fallout 76

The Poseidon Energy Plant in Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fusion Core is a type of ammunition in Fallout 76. It's exclusively extracted from a power plant workshop. The best location to extract this resource is at the Poseidon Energy Plant yard. Here, you'll find a Fusion Core Processor, which is capable of yielding three Fusion Cores in 21 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Black Titanium ore in Fallout 76

The Gorge Junkyard in the Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Black Titanium is a rare yet valuable resource, which is used to craft higher-level Power Armor and mods. The best location for extracting this material is at the Gorge Junkyard workshop, where you can collect up to 10 Black Titanium ores every half-hour.

Best Extractor location for Coal in Fallout 76

The Burning Mine in the Ash Heap region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Coal is a combustible black sedimentary rock used for crafting various items in Fallout 76. The best location for extracting this resource is The Burning Mine, located northeast of the Mount Blair workshop. Here, you can gather around 25 Coal per hour.

Best Extractor location for Concrete Scrap in Fallout 76

The Abandoned Bog Town in the Cranberry Bog region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Concrete is a crucial resource necessary for constructing bases. The best location to extract this resource is at the Abandoned Bog Town workshop in Cranberry Bog. Here, you can install three Concrete Extractors and gather up to 99 Concrete Scraps in approximately 58 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Copper Ore in Fallout 76

The Dabney Homestead in the Mire region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Copper is an uncommon component primarily utilized in constructing electronics and electrical equipment. The best location to extract this resource is the Dabney Homestead in the Mire. By placing three Mineral Extractors here, you can acquire approximately 30 Copper ores in half an hour.

Best Extractor location for Raw Crystal in Fallout 76

The Billings Homestead in the Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Crystal is a resource essential for crafting high-end and intricate modifications for weapons, such as laser devices and scope mods, as well as for crafting Power Armor in Fallout 76. The most optimal location to extract this resource is at the Billings Homestead, where you can install a Mineral Extractor to acquire 20 Raw Crystals per hour.

Best Extractor location for Raw Fertilizer in Fallout 76

The Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm in the Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fertilizer is a vital resource for cultivating crops at your base camp and workshops. The best location to extract this resource is at the Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm, where you can gather approximately 42 Raw Fertilizers in 25 minutes by installing three Fertilizer Collectors.

Best Extractor location for Gold ore in Fallout 76

Spruce Knob in the Savage Divide region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Gold is a scarce component utilized in specific high-tech mods and devices. The best location to extract this resource is at Spruce Knob in the Savage Divide. By installing three Mineral Extractors here, you can yield approximately 42 Gold ores in 42 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Junk items in Fallout 76

The Charleston Landfill in the Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can extract the following items from Junk Piles in Fallout 76:

Aluminium Scrap

Ceramic Scrap

Circuits

Crystal Shards

Fiber Optics bundle

Fiberglass Spool

Loose Gears

Loose Spring

Loose Screws

Molded Plastic

Raw Cloth

Raw Rubber

Waste Oil

The best location to extract these items is at the Charleston Landfill. By installing three Junk Extractors here, you can yield 75 Junk items in 75 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Lead Scrap in Fallout 76

Berkeley Springs West in the Mire region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Lead is an uncommon component utilized for enhancing radiation resistance in armor and apparel, as well as for crafting ammunition. The best location to extract this crafting component is at Berkeley Springs West in the Mire. By installing a Mineral Extractor here, you can acquire 14 Lead Scraps in 28 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Waste Oil in Fallout 76

The Beckley Coal Mine Exhibit in the Ash Heap region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Oil is an uncommon crafting component essential for creating most mechanical devices. The best location to extract this resource is at the Beckley Coal Mine Exhibit in the Ash Heap. You can set up three Oil Extractors in this location to yield 15 Waste Oil in just 15 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Silver ore in Fallout 76

Tyler County Dirt Track in the Forest region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Silver is a precious metal used for crafting weapons, sight, and scope mods. The best location to extract this metal is at Tyler County Dirt Track. By installing three Mineral Extractors in this area, you can yield 75 Silver ores in just 75 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Iron ore in Fallout 76

Grafton Steel in the Toxic Valley region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Steel is a common component utilized in crafting a wide range of items, including weapon modifications, armor, power armor, and C.A.M.P. structures. Iron can be smelted down into Steel Scraps for this purpose.

The best location for extracting Iron ore is at Grafton Steel in the Toxic Valley. With four iron deposits available, you can extract up to 80 steel scraps every thirty-six minutes.

Best Extractor location for Uranium ore in Fallout 76

Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 in the Savage Divide. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Uranium ore can be smelted down to produce Nuclear Waste, an essential crafting material. The best location to extract this resource is at Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 in the Savage Divide. By installing three Mineral Extractors in this area, you can acquire 30 Uranium ores in just 20 minutes.

Best Extractor location for Wood in Fallout 76

The Dolly Sods Campground in the Mire region. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Wood is the most fundamental crafting component in the game. The optimal location for extracting it is at the Dolly Sods Campground in the Mire. By installing one Wood extractor here, you can acquire approximately 25 Wood per hour.

