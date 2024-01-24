All Fallout 76 Legendary weapon effects, explained

Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76 are special modifiers that can provide powerful buffs to your weapons. These are vital for endgame builds and are dropped by elite enemies with stars next to their names. You can also apply these bonuses to regular weapons. This upgrades them, giving them the Legendary status.

Legendary weapons effects in Fallout 76 are classified into various tiers and are denoted by stars you can find after the perks' names. This helps to indicate the strength of the buffs they provide. For example, three-star Legendary weapon effects are significantly stronger than one-star effects, providing similar buffs.

This article will list all Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76.

All Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76

You can acquire the following Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76:

One-star Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76

Anti-Armor: You ignore 50 percent of a target's armor.

Aristocrat's: Increases your damage for every 1,000 caps up to 50 percent.

Assassin's: Increases damage by 50 percent against Humans.

Berserker's: Lower Damage Resistance increases the damage you deal up to 50 percent.

Bloodied: As you lose health, your damage is increased by up to 95 percent.

Executioner's: Increases damage by 50 percent against a target whose health is below 40 percent.

Exterminator's: Raises damage against Mirelurks and Bugs by 50 percent.

Furious: Consecutive hits on a target increase your damage by five percent up to 45 percent.

Ghoul Slayer's: Increases damage against Ghouls by 50 percent.

Gourmand's: Filling your Hunger and Thirst meters increases your damage by 24 percent.

Hunter's: Increases damage against Animals by 50 percent.

Instigating: You deal double damage against a target at full health.

Juggernaut's: As your health increases, your damage is boosted up to 25 percent.

Junkie's: Increases your damage by 10 percent per addiction, up to 50 percent.

Medic's: V.A.T.S. crits heal you and your group.

Mutant Slayer's: Increases your damage against Super Mutants by 50 percent.

Mutant's: Increases your damage by five percent for each mutation, up to 25 percent.

Nocturnal: Increases damage by 50 percent at night.

Quad: Your ammo capacity is increased by four times.

Stalker's: Increases your VATS accuracy by 100 percent at +50 percent AP cost when not in combat.

Suppressor's: Reduces your target's damage output by 25 percent for five seconds.

Troubleshooter's: Increases damage against Robots by 50 percent.

Two Shot: You shoot an additional projectile.

Vampire's: Restores your health by two percent over two seconds when hitting a target.

Zealot's: Increases damage against Scorched by 50 percent.

Two-star Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76

Basher's: Increases your bashing damage by 50 percent.

Increases your bashing damage by 50 percent. Crippling: Increases limb damage by 50 percent.

Increases limb damage by 50 percent. Explosive: Bullets explode for 20 percent weapon damage.

Bullets explode for 20 percent weapon damage. Explosive (Shotguns): Bullets explode for three percent of weapon damage.

Bullets explode for three percent of weapon damage. Hitman's: Increases your damage by 25 percent while aiming.

Increases your damage by 25 percent while aiming. Inertial: Each kill replenishes 15 Action Points.

Each kill replenishes 15 Action Points. Last Shot: Your last round in a magazine has a 25 percent chance to deal two times the damage.

Your last round in a magazine has a 25 percent chance to deal two times the damage. Lucky: Increases V.A.T.S. critical shot damage by 50 percent.

Increases V.A.T.S. critical shot damage by 50 percent. Paranormal: Increases your damage to Cryptids by 50 percent.

Increases your damage to Cryptids by 50 percent. Rapid: Increases your fire rate by 25 percent.

Increases your fire rate by 25 percent. VATS Enhanced: Increases your VATS hit chance by 50 percent.

Three-star Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76

Agility: Offers +1 Agility

Offers +1 Agility Durability: Weapons break 50 percent slower.

Weapons break 50 percent slower. Ghost's: You have a 10 percent chance to generate a Stealth Field for two seconds when hitting a target.

You have a 10 percent chance to generate a Stealth Field for two seconds when hitting a target. Lightweight: Reduces weight by 90 percent.

Reduces weight by 90 percent. Lucky: Increases the rate of filling the V.A.T.S. critical meter by 15 percent.

Increases the rate of filling the V.A.T.S. critical meter by 15 percent. Nimble: Increases your movement speed by 100 percent while aiming.

Increases your movement speed by 100 percent while aiming. Perception: +1 Perception

+1 Perception Rapid: Increases reload speed by 15 percent.

Increases reload speed by 15 percent. Resilient: Increases your Damage Resistance by 250 while reloading.

Increases your Damage Resistance by 250 while reloading. Steadfast: Increases your Damage Resistance by 50 while aiming.

Increases your Damage Resistance by 50 while aiming. VATS Enhanced: Reduces the cost of V.A.T.S. Action Point by 25 percent.

Special Legendary weapon effects in Fallout 76

Active: Offers +10 Action Points

Offers +10 Action Points Burning Love: Burns the target for 40 damage over five seconds.

Burns the target for 40 damage over five seconds. Cursed: Improves damage, attack rate, and low durability.

Improves damage, attack rate, and low durability. Dangerous: Increases damage by 20 percent.

Increases damage by 20 percent. Grand Finale: Increases your damage by 10 percent and explodes with fireworks.

Increases your damage by 10 percent and explodes with fireworks. Gunther's Big Iron: Increases reload speed by 45 percent and uses .45 ammunition.

Increases reload speed by 45 percent and uses .45 ammunition. Incendiary: Burns the target for 24 damage over three seconds.

Burns the target for 24 damage over three seconds. Love Tap: Increases your damage by 20 percent.

Increases your damage by 20 percent. Western Spirit: Increases your ammo capacity.

