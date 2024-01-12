All Fallout 76 Legendary armor effects, explained

In Fallout 76, you can obtain numerous pieces of armor with special modifiers called Legendary armor effects. These provide powerful buffs that are essential for your endgame builds. You can also upgrade regular items into a Legendary status by applying these effects.

The Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76 are categorized into different tiers, denoted by stars after their name to signify the strength of the buffs they provide. For example, three-star Legendary armor effects are significantly stronger than one-star effects that provide similar buffs.

This article will list all Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76.

All Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

The following are all Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76:

One-star Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

Aristocrat's: Increases your Energy and Damage Resistance up to +20, based on your Caps.

Assassin's: Reduces damage taken from Humans by 15 percent.

Auto Stim: Automatically uses a Stimpak when you receive damage while your health is 25 percent or less. This effect can occur once every minute.

Bolstering: Increases your Energy and Damage Resistance up to +35, based on low health.

Chameleon: You will blend in with the environment while sneaking and staying still.

Cloaking: If you receive damage in melee, a Stealth Field is generated. This effect can occur once every 30 seconds.

Exterminator's: Reduces damage taken from Mirelurks and Bugs by 15 percent.

Ghoul Slayer's: Reduces damage taken from Ghouls by 15 percent.

Hunter's: Reduces damage taken from Animals by 15 percent.

Life Saving: If you're incapacitated, there's a 50 percent chance that you'll revive yourself with a Stimpak. This effect can occur once every minute.

Mutant's: If you're mutated, your Damage and Energy Resistance are increased by +10.

Mutant Slayer's: Reduces the damage taken from Super Mutants by 15 percent.

Nocturnal: Increases your Damage and Energy Resistance at night.

Overeater's: Filling your Hunger and Thirst meters increases your Damage Reduction by six percent.

Regenerating: You will regenerate health outside of combat.

Troubleshooter's: Reduces damage taken from Robots by 15 percent.

Unyielding: When you're low health, all your stats are increased by +3, except for Endurance.

Vanguard's: Increases your Energy and Damage Resistance up to +35, based on the higher your health.

Weightless: You will weigh 90 percent less, and it won't count as armor for the Chameleon mutation.

You will weigh 90 percent less, and it won't count as armor for the Chameleon mutation. Zealot's: Reduces the damage taken by from Scorched by 15 percent.

Two-star Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

Agility: +1 Agility

Antiseptic: Increases Environmental Disease Resistance by 25 percent.

Increases Environmental Disease Resistance by 25 percent. Charisma: +1 Charisma

+1 Charisma Endurance: +1 Endurance

+1 Endurance Fireproof: +25 Fire Resistance

Glutton: Your rate of Hunger and Thirst increase will be reduced by 10 percent.

Hardy: Reduces the damage taken from explosions by seven percent.

Reduces the damage taken from explosions by seven percent. HazMat: +25 Radiation Resistance

+25 Radiation Resistance Intelligence: +1 Intelligence

+1 Intelligence Luck: +1 Luck

+1 Luck Perception: +1 Perception

+1 Perception Poisoner's: +25 Poison Resistance

Powered: Increases your Action Point refresh speed.

Increases your Action Point refresh speed. Strength: +1 Strength

+1 Strength Warming: +25 Cyro Resistance

Three-star Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

Acrobat's: Reduces falling damage by 50 percent.

Burning: You will have a five percent chance to inflict 100 Fire Damage on melee attackers.

Cavalier's: Reduces the damage taken while blocking by 15 percent.

Cavalier's: You will have a 75 percent chance to reduce damage taken while sprinting by 15 percent.

Dissipating: You will slowly regenerate radiation damage outside of combat.

Diver's: You will be able to breathe underwater.

Doctor's: Increases the effectiveness of Stimpaks, RadAway, and Rad-X by five percent.

Durability: Armor breaks 50 percent slower.

Electrified: You will have a five percent chance to inflict 100 Energy Damage on melee attackers.

Frozen: You will have a five percent chance to inflict 100 Frozen Damage on melee attackers.

Improved sneaking: You will be harder to detect while sneaking.

Reduced ammo weight: Reduces ammo weight by 20 percent.

Reduced food/drink/chem weight: Reduces food, drink, and chem weights by 20 percent.

Reduced junk weight: Reduces junk item weight by 20 percent.

Reduced limb damage: Reduces the damage taken on limbs by 15 percent.

Reduced weapon weight: Reduces weapon weights by 20 percent.

Safecracker's: Increases the size of the sweet spot while picking locks.

Sentinel's: You will have a 75 percent chance to reduce damage taken while standing still by 15 percent.

You will have a 75 percent chance to reduce damage taken while standing still by 15 percent. Toxic: You will have a five percent chance to inflict 100 Poison Damage on melee attackers.

Special Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

Shadowed: In shadows, you will be harder to detect by five percent.

Gun accuracy: Increases the accuracy of guns by five percent.

Full set Legendary armor effects in Fallout 76

Solar: When your health is above 60 percent, it will regenerate health for you and your teammates.

When your health is above 60 percent, it will regenerate health for you and your teammates. Thorn: You will be harder to detect while sneaking, and melee attackers will be inflicted by bleed.

There are additional Legendary effects that can be classified as either four-star or five-star effects. However, those are only available in quest-specific unique armor and weapons, such as Perfect Storm or All Rise.

