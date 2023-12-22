Fallout 76 2024 roadmap revealed: Atlantic City, Jersey Devil, and more

This year, Fallout 76 has finally climbed out of the ditch of bad press that it had dug itself into at launch. The infamous bugs have been all but ironed out, and loyal fans of the Bethesda gameplay loop are beginning to warm up to the idea of a live-service Fallout game. 2024 might be the year when the weightage of favorable reviews on its Steam page crosses the 80% mark.

The misty landscapes of Appalachia are getting a big expansion in 2024—both literally and figuratively. As Fallout 76 art director Jon Rush recently wrote in his letter to the community of 17 million players, the upcoming year will be much more eventful with Seasonal activities:

Likely the final official dev blog post this year, the article lays out a rough content roadmap for the following year, teasing the upcoming chapter in its second and latest expedition update, Atlantic City.

The explorable area in Fallout 76 is getting bigger in 2024

Fallout 76 event calendar for Season 15 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This month marked the start of Big Score, the fifteenth Season of Fallout 76's very own battle pass system. An official blog post revealed the entire calendar of Season 15, including its C.A.M.P. showcase themes and the Burning Love Challenge Event to conclude the season.

More importantly, it teases the sequel coming out in March 2024. Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise introduced the explorable Jersey area with the expedition quests. Atlantic City: America's Playground will fill out the finer details, focusing on story content, with a side-order of boss encounters, including the Jersey Devil, a community-favorite cryptid.

While this staggered release of what could have been a cohesive package has raised some eyebrows, the expedition quests of Atlantic City have seen better reception than The Pitt.

Ultimately, these new areas are faraway episodic story beats cut off from the heartland of Alappacia. Exploration in Bethesda games has always shined with the sense of being connected to a vast living world, even if illusory. Finally, 2024 is going to treat Fallout 76 fans with some much-needed cohesion in its world map.

Bethesda is going to expand the landmass of Alappacia, Fallout 76's post-apocalyptic version of West Virginia. As Jon Rush mentions in the aforementioned blog post:

"Later in 2024, we’re expanding our map southward, deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah. This uncharted, once-tranquil expanse in the heart of Virginia will bring a new questline, factions and rewards."

The exact release date is unknown for this update, but Bethesda has left a few hints about what is to be found while exploring the southern woods. In the key concept art released with the blog post, a concentric red storm can be seen brewing around a laser shooting up from a facility in the heart of the woods.