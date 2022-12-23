PlayStation Plus January 2023 games leaked: Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and more

The PlayStation Plus service has had a strong start this year, and it seems to have an even stronger start in the coming year. It's a very simple subscription based service, and Sony's direct answer to the Xbox Game Pass.

Players who sign up for the PlayStation Plus service receive a lot of online benefits including being able to play three new titles for free each month. With January just around the corner, players might already be eager to known what titles might be coming to the service in the upcoming month.

Which three titles are coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2023?

billbil-kun @BillbilKun PS Plus January 2023 monthly games PS Plus January 2023 monthly games https://t.co/kRsT4GTYpu

Sony is yet to release the details about the titles coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2023. However, a popular leaker going by the name billbil_kun on Twitter has already revealed some information about the same.

Given that this information comes from a leak, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. However this individual has rarely been wrong in the past so it's unlikely that they'll be wrong this time around as well.

According to the leak, the titles coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2023 are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2. Fallen Order and Axiom Verge 2 will be coming to both PS4 and PS5, while Fallout 76 will be coming to the PS4 only.

All three titles will be coming to the "Essential" tier of the service. Moreover these titles are somewhat well timed as well. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release in March 2023, so having Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the list of free games can be considered as a good move, at least in terms of marketing.

Fallout 76 is already a part of the "Extra" tier. Bringing it down to the "Essential" tier will be beneficial as it's been seeing a massive influx of players over the past few months. As listed out by Bethesda on their official blog post, the game saw a whopping 13.5 million players in 2022 itself.

Both these titles have had a considerable amount of fan following ever since their release, and the community will definitely appreciate their arrival into the PlayStation Plus service.

Sony is yet to make a comment about these releases, so it's hard to confirm that they will be making their way into the service. Given that it's the final week of the year, an official announcement about the titles should be right around the corner.

Poll : 0 votes