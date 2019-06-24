Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: 5 Things you need to know about the game

Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the authentic Star Wars game we all have been waiting for since a very long time.

Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for the likes of popular multiplayer titles such as Titanfall, Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, are doubling down on making Jedi Fallen Order, the most ambitious Star Wars game ever made.

Jedi Fallen Order is a complete single player game being handled by the God Of War 3 Director Stig Asmussen, so expect a similar scope in the level designs and boss battles in the upcoming game when it launches later this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Without wasting any more time, let's get into 5 things that you absolutely need to know about Respawn's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:

#1 Story

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts players into the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who is on the run from the galactic empire.

The game's story takes place after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, which is a dark time for the Jedis.

Cal Kestis-who is played by Gotham's Cameron Monaghan manages to escape the infamous Order 66 and is being hunted across the world by Second Sister.

Jedi Fallen Order is an authentic Star Wars experience according to the devs. It means that it is set in the same Star Wars universe as the movies and opens up another but familar chapter in the Star Wars saga, rather than being a completely new take on the series.

No more further details have been revealed about the game' story other than that Cal's journey will take him through different uncharted planets as he completes his Jedi training.

Cal also has a droid companion called BD-1, played by the veteran sound designer Ben Burtt who also created R2-D2's speaking voice.

