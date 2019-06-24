×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: 5 Things you need to know about the game

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4   //    24 Jun 2019, 03:51 IST

Jedi Fallen Order
Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the authentic Star Wars game we all have been waiting for since a very long time.

Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for the likes of popular multiplayer titles such as Titanfall, Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, are doubling down on making Jedi Fallen Order, the most ambitious Star Wars game ever made.

Jedi Fallen Order is a complete single player game being handled by the God Of War 3 Director Stig Asmussen, so expect a similar scope in the level designs and boss battles in the upcoming game when it launches later this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Without wasting any more time, let's get into 5 things that you absolutely need to know about Respawn's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:

#1 Story

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts players into the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who is on the run from the galactic empire.

The game's story takes place after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, which is a dark time for the Jedis.

Cal Kestis-who is played by Gotham's Cameron Monaghan manages to escape the infamous Order 66 and is being hunted across the world by Second Sister.

Jedi Fallen Order is an authentic Star Wars experience according to the devs. It means that it is set in the same Star Wars universe as the movies and opens up another but familar chapter in the Star Wars saga, rather than being a completely new take on the series.

Advertisement

No more further details have been revealed about the game' story other than that Cal's journey will take him through different uncharted planets as he completes his Jedi training.

Cal also has a droid companion called BD-1, played by the veteran sound designer Ben Burtt who also created R2-D2's speaking voice.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Advertisement
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order - 5 Things you absolutely need to know about the game
RELATED STORY
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order: The Good & The Bad
RELATED STORY
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order trailer| Release date, story, new protagonist, gameplay details, everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Release Date Leaked; No Microtransactions or Multiplayer Mode
RELATED STORY
EA Play E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay World Premiere Showcases Phenomenal Star Wars Combat; Gameplay and More
RELATED STORY
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Missions will neither be Linear nor Open-Ended according to Respawn
RELATED STORY
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order new info leak, might feature a fixed protagonist, official reveal this week at Star Wars Celebration panel
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Single Player Games still to come in 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Rumoured Video Games That Could Be Announced At E3 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing games coming out after E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us