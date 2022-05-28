"Excited to once again get stomped by local wildlife": Fans react to trailer of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It's official. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been announced, and it follows a long saga of rumors from multiple sources about a second game in the making.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a success, and many fans loved the overall gameplay and its direction. The journey is set to continue with Survivor as players will go on another epic saga from the very early looks of it.

It also seems that fans are pretty excited about the upcoming release and what the trailer contains.

actisclass @actisclass @starwars excited to once again get stomped by local wildlife as a Jedi, let’s go @starwars excited to once again get stomped by local wildlife as a Jedi, let’s go 🔥🔥

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue with Cal Kestis as the protagonist. The second title is five years after the events of the first game and is a direct sequel based on the indications of the teaser trailer.

The second installment will inherit the favorite features of the first game and incorporate more as it is set to be released in 2023.

Fans react to announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

First impressions are quite positive as players have been expecting a sequel. This is primarily to do with the first game's success, and many fans wanted a continuation of it.

One fan is skeptical and hopes that the upcoming title will have some improvements. They felt that the first release was stagnant, and combat felt stiff.

The user also believes that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doesn't need to be a Soulslike as it doesn't go well with the game's overall theme.

Tristan Stringer @AwesomeTri5 @starwars I really hope this game isn’t as stagnant as the first. Combat is very stiff, didn’t need to be a soulslike, and a locked door or blocking wall shouldn’t be a problem for someone with a lightsaber. Which should also one hit most enemies too. @starwars I really hope this game isn’t as stagnant as the first. Combat is very stiff, didn’t need to be a soulslike, and a locked door or blocking wall shouldn’t be a problem for someone with a lightsaber. Which should also one hit most enemies too.

The announcement about the second title has got others encouraged about trying out the first game, although it doesn't fit their cup of tea.

Sucio Boy @KingAwesome1st @starwars Should I give the first one a try? I reminded me of a souls like and I don’t enjoy those games @starwars Should I give the first one a try? I reminded me of a souls like and I don’t enjoy those games

One fan is hugely excited for the second game, having completed the first one twice. They also believe that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best video games in the series.

cali_kush70 🇺🇲🇺🇦 @CKush70 @starwars So freaking excited for #StarWars JediSurvivor! I beat Fallen order twice now (once on my PS4 pro and again on #PS5 ) & for me personally it's one of the BEST #StarWars games of all time, I hope Jedi Survivor improves on the brilliant formula of fallen order! Happy gaming @starwars So freaking excited for #StarWarsJediSurvivor! I beat Fallen order twice now (once on my PS4 pro and again on #PS5) & for me personally it's one of the BEST #StarWars games of all time, I hope Jedi Survivor improves on the brilliant formula of fallen order! Happy gaming✌️

Some fans are also glad that Cal Kestis is returning for the second game after doing an excellent job with the first one.

Some think that Cal's story won't have a happy ending, but it will have substance and meaning to it.

Which part of 2023 will see the release hasn't been informed yet, and some followers are hoping it will be in the early parts of the year.

Many users want Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to take a different direction than the first game.

The lightsabers have been an iconic part of the Star Wars journey, and a few players are wondering what kind of sabers will be provided to Cal in the game.

Fans are also hoping for new enemy and vehicle types from the Star Wars universe.

EA and Respawn are expected to reveal more information throughout the year. There's a Star Wars celebration event coming up soon, and most followers could bet that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be present over there.

The developers' task will be cut out as fan expectations will be high following the first game's success.

