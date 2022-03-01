Respawn will postpone launch of Apex Legends Mobile "due to current world events"

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends Mobile, became a massive reason for disappointment for the mobile community when they failed to soft launch the mobile title as promised weeks ago.

Apex Mobile was supposed to come out in selected regions on February 28. However, after hours of waiting, the community realized that the title would not be released on the expected date.

Respawn @Respawn



Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.



: bit.ly/3t0uaqj Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks. Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.🔗: bit.ly/3t0uaqj https://t.co/aaTxiiy0Vt

Apex Legends fans across the globe have long been waiting for this launch. This is because after what seems like years, the mobile community will experience battle royale in a whole new manner, something restricted to PCs and consoles.

However, the recent delay has resulted in disappointment, and Respawn has addressed the mishap and provided a new date for the soft launch.

Ukraine-Russia crisis cited as official reason behind delay of Apex Legends Mobile soft launch

The developers at Respawn have responded and given a reason behind their inability to launch Apex Legends Mobile on February 28, as announced earlier. In an updated blog post, the studio cited the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis as the reason behind the delay.

Furthermore, a new date for the soft launch has also been provided:

Respawn @Respawn



Details: Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7.Details: bit.ly/3t0uaqj Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7. Details: bit.ly/3t0uaqj

While the post never mentions Ukraine or Russia categorically, the ongoing war is the biggest "world event" at the moment. It is understandable how such a sensitive time can get difficult for people around the globe.

Furthermore, Apex Legends gamers waiting for it to launch since its beta days can expect the regional soft launch on March 7. Multiple content creators have already declared that they will create Apex Legends content for the mobile community as they get ready to dig into the PUBG and COD Mobile fanbases.

