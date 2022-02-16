×
Apex Legends Mobile to launch with multiplayer and Battle Royale support

Apex Legends Mobile is getting multiplayer support and more during its worldwide launch that is expected soon (Image via Electronic Arts)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 06:47 PM IST
It has been months since EA last addressed the Apex Legends Mobile release after the beta closed on Android devices in multiple countries. Based on the new leaks, Apex Legends Mobile will soon have a release date and an official launch trailer. It is unclear if the mobile title will launch on Android and iOS devices at the same time, but more information about it is expected soon.

The Soft Launch for Apex Mobile is coming! For those in the countries mentioned below, please follow the link, or visit your local Google Play Store page, to pre-register. For all other legends, sit tight! We'll have more info for you soon.🔗: bit.ly/32PtoDz https://t.co/LVInerdt14

Respawn Entertainment has already announced the countries where the soft launch will take place. If gamers are from any of the countries given below, they can apply for pre-registration in the Google Play Store.

  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Mexico
  • Peru
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • Australia
  • New Zealand

There is also an "Install when available" option that players can turn on which will help them get their hands on the title as soon as it is released worldwide.

Multiplayer support coming to Apex Legends Mobile with global release

Based on tweets posted by industry insider Tom Henderson, Apex Legends Mobile will have multiplayer support upon global release. A trailer announcing the soft launch can also be expected soon.

Apex Legends Mobile will have Battle Royale, Ranked, and Multiplayer on launch. The game looks great for mobile to be honest.

The Battle Royale segment of the game will have a ranked mode, which means players can opt to play competitive or casual. Obviously, having a separate ranked mode is helpful as it segregates sweaty lobbies from casual lobbies and players are aware of what they are getting into.

Apex Legends Mobile trailer is a mix of the original "Apex Legends Launch Trailer" and mobile gameplay.More soon.

The launch trailer can be expected soon and is expected to contain some final gameplay footage for players to have an idea of what to expect from the game at launch.

The beta version of the game was well received by most players and content creators who took part in it. The mobile battle royale title is expected to directly compete with existing giants like PUBG and COD Mobile. It will be interesting to see how the mobile community shapes up once the title is finally launched around the globe later this year.

Readers can follow the battle royale title on Sportskeeda to stay updated about all the news.

Edited by Atul S
