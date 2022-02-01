Apex Legends Mobile official soft launch countries and platform revealed

The announcement of Apex Legends Mobile in April 2021 generated a whirlwind of excitement within the gaming community, attracting players worldwide. Multiple beta tests have all helped build on the initial excitement as the game nears its soft launch in selected countries.

Players have been anticipating the global release since the very first day, and there were several conjectures in the community that predicted an Apex Legends Mobile soft launch in December 2021. Finally, Respawn Entertainment has dropped the announcement about the same. The details of the announcement are outlined below.

Apex Legends Mobile soft launch announced: All the known details

Much to the delight of the fans, the developers have announced the opening of pre-registrations, which will be taking place on the Android platform starting February 1. They have further specified the countries where the same will be made accessible. Here's the complete list:

Argentina

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Below are the steps that gamers can follow to complete the pre-registration process:

Step 1: The first step for gamers is to open the Google Play Store application and then search for 'Apex Legends Mobile.'

As the next step, gamers must click on the 'Pre-register' button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: An option reading 'Pre-register' will be available on their screens, and users must click on it.

This will complete the registration process (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up, and individuals can tap on the 'Got it' button to complete the pre-registration.

The 'Install when available' option can also be clicked, and it allows users to download the game as soon as it becomes available.

The post also mentions that users with iOS devices and those from countries other than those listed above will need to stay tuned for the game and wait for further developments.

Nonetheless, this is a step in the right direction, with the battle royale title being eagerly awaited since the first beta tests were conducted long ago.

Gamers can expect more news regarding the official launch of Apex Legends Mobile in the coming few months. Readers can follow the battle royale title on Sportskeeda to stay updated about all the news.

