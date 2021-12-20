Fans disappointed after Apex Legends Mobile doesn't receive official global release date in 2021

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated games that was set to take the mobile gaming platform by storm. Fans are quite disappointed because they haven’t received any updates regarding the release date of the final product.

Fans remain slightly optimistic and believe that a release date will be announced by the end of this year. As of now, the developers have continued with the testing phase and are yet to announce a date for the global launch.

Apex Legends Mobile: Lack of information and updates have left fans dissapointed

Fans are slightly on edge as Apex Legends Mobile has been in the testing phase for a few months now. According to sources, the soft launch should have taken place on November 22, 2021. However, the game has not been released and the developers have proceeded to roll out a couple more closed beta tests.

ImOw @ImOwFromYT



Cmon drop for me! ImOw is ready!

#apexlegendsmobile Cant wait to start hitting shots like this in the next Apex Legends Mobile open beta!!Cmon drop for me! ImOw is ready! Cant wait to start hitting shots like this in the next Apex Legends Mobile open beta!!Cmon drop for me! ImOw is ready!#apexlegendsmobile https://t.co/FASeSIGvwl

The first set of beta tests started in July, and the response they received was quite positive. Therefore, fans assumed that the team would be releasing the game soon, but none of the representatives or the developers have revealed the release date of the global launch.

Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES @Apex_murdablast Chinese closed beta released



Nothing's new it's same as previous global beta Chinese closed beta releasedNothing's new it's same as previous global beta

Nithish_natla @nithish_natla

No more delay plzz! @ImOwFromYT Bring it on Jan,before the hype dies.No more delay plzz! @ImOwFromYT Bring it on Jan,before the hype dies.No more delay plzz!

It looks like fans will receive an update with respect to the global release in 2022. According to popular streamer Murdablast, Apex Legends Mobile has released another closed beta in China.

Apex_Etherious @IEtherious @Apex_murdablast Bruh, There's New Game Intro + New Lobby UI + They Improved the textures of Ground + there r leaks about Loba coming as next legend + Heirlooms confirmed and the 1st heirloom is wraiths Kunai @Apex_murdablast Bruh, There's New Game Intro + New Lobby UI + They Improved the textures of Ground + there r leaks about Loba coming as next legend + Heirlooms confirmed and the 1st heirloom is wraiths Kunai

The Chinese government has stopped Tencent from updating its games. The reports suggest that this was a measure taken by the government as a part of “temporary administrative guidance.”

The company has been cooperating with the government, and therefore the games will be available to download but will not be updated. This is one of the main reasons why the soft launch and global release of Apex Legends Mobile has been substantially delayed.

Popular content creator and Apex Legends Mobile streamer, Im0w, released a video in which he revealed that the game will be released soon and asked fans to be patient. He also revealed that the game will feature Kings Canyon as one of the multiple maps that will be available in rotation.

Apart from the aforementioned information, there are no official statements released by Respawn Entertainment or Apex Legends Mobile with respect to soft launch and global release.

