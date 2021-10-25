When can fans expect Apex Legends Mobile final release date?

Apex Legends Mobile has garnered attention from fans all over the world, and during its beta tests, the game was well-received to say the least. Apex Legends Mobile has finally concluded its closed beta tests, with sources claiming that the soft launch for Apex Legends Mobile will take place sometime in the month of December 2021 and the global launch will take place during the first week of February 2022.

Fans can expect the official social media accounts of Apex Legends Mobile to be functional by early November. The community will receive official updates from the developers with respect to the upcoming game. The Apex Legends Mobile team will be creating dedicated accounts on Twitter and Instagram pages along with a Discord server. Popular Apex Legends Mobile content creator ImOw has released more information regarding launch dates and game updates.

Expected release date of Apex Legends Mobile

According to sources, the Apex Legends Mobile soft launch is set to take place in the month of December 2021 and the global launch will take place during the first week of February 2022. The soft launch is scheduled to take place after a round of open beta. It is interesting to note that iOS will also support the game, provided the ongoing internal tests are a success. China will get another version of the game titled, “Apex Heroes” and therefore, the open beta and global launch is available for all regions except China.

Additional updates on Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has closed beta testing for all countries except China, since they’ll be getting a different version of the game. There will be another round of open beta testing that will be available on November 16, 2021. This phase of testing will go on for a month. EA will conduct a press conference to announce news regarding the soft launch as well as the global launch of Apex Legends Mobile.

ImOw @ImOwFromYT As a few have already tweeted this I guess I can share the information too without getting into trouble lolApex Legends Mobile Global Launch will be the first week of February 2022Everyone who have played the betas will also be recieving exclusive skins 💥 #apexlegendsmobile As a few have already tweeted this I guess I can share the information too without getting into trouble lolApex Legends Mobile Global Launch will be the first week of February 2022Everyone who have played the betas will also be recieving exclusive skins 💥#apexlegendsmobile

ImOw @ImOwFromYT Exclusive skin you will earn for Apex Legends Mobile Global Launch if you play during the open beta and soft launch 😍 #apexlegendsmobile Exclusive skin you will earn for Apex Legends Mobile Global Launch if you play during the open beta and soft launch 😍#apexlegendsmobile https://t.co/AmKagOrjrP

ImOw @ImOwFromYT Another exclusive reward you can show off in game to show you're a real OG of the game. 😍You must use the same Google account you used during the closed beta tests to be able to have this. Soft beta will not allow you to unlock this. #apexlegendsmobile Another exclusive reward you can show off in game to show you're a real OG of the game. 😍You must use the same Google account you used during the closed beta tests to be able to have this. Soft beta will not allow you to unlock this. #apexlegendsmobile https://t.co/9CGBgsezxE

The developers have also decided to give incentives to players to take part in the game's open beta testing phase. Post the global launch, players will be able to unlock an exclusive gun skin if they have taken part in the Apex Legends Mobile open beta testing and soft launch. Players who have taken part in closed beta tests will also unlock a badge post global launch.

The Apex Legends community eagerly awaits an official statement with respect to the aforementioned information.

