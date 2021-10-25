5 major similarities between Apex Legends and Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile recently went through its beta testing phase and is one of the most anticipated mobile games set to take the mobile gaming platform by storm. The entire Apex Legends community has had numerous discussions, comparing the game across multiple platforms.

Apex Legends Mobile will be slightly different compared to its PC and console counterparts owing to the limitations that come with the mobile platform. That being said, there are certain similarities that retain Apex Legends’ essence on the mobile platform

Apex Legends Mobile may have its limitations but still shares a great many similarities with its PC counterpart

1) Free to play

Apex Legends and Apex Legends Mobile are both free battle royale games available on Steam and Origin for PC, and the Google Play Store for mobile. They are free games, but there are microtransaction options available if players want to purchase items such as Apex packs, cosmetics or legends using Apex coins.

2) Weapons

Based on what players got to witness during the beta testing phase of Apex Legends Mobile, and despite the shortcomings of the mobile version, the developers at Respawn Entertainment seem to have provided players with the same weapons that are present in the PC version. Here’s the list of weapons available on both PC and mobile:

R-301 Carbine

Flatline

Hemlock

G7 Scout

R-99 SMG

Prowler Burst PDW

Volt SMG

Alternator SMG

Spitfire

L-Star EMG

Devotion LMG

Mozambique

Eva-8 Auto

Peacekeeper

Mastiff

Kraber

Sentinel

Longbow DMR

Triple Take

Charge Rifle

Wingman

RE-45

P2020

3) Movement and shooting mechanics

While Apex Legends and Apex Legends Mobile are on two different platforms, the shooting and movement mechanics are the same. However, advanced movements such as tap strafe and bunny hopping might be difficult owing to the limitations of a mobile platform. The only difference worth mentioning would be that Apex Legends Mobile has the option to play from a third-person perspective.

4) Maps

Currently, Apex Legends Mobile only showcased World’s Edge in Apex Legends Mobile during the beta testing phase. However, it seems that Apex Legends Mobile might also include the same maps featured in the PC and console versions.

5) In-game items

The in-game items for Apex Legends are the same for PC, console and mobile platforms. The healing items include Syringe (restores 25 health), Med Kit (restores 100 health), Shield Cell (restores 1 bar of Shield), Shield Battery (restores the shield completely) and a Phoenix Kit (restores both health and shield completely). Armor is the same for all platform versions as well.

It is important to note that Apex Legends Mobile is in its beta testing phase and that its present state is not representative of the final product. Therefore, the community awaits official statements to confirm the aforementioned information.

Edited by Sabine Algur