Apex Legends: Live coaching in ALGS to be discontinued after receiving complaints

The Apex Legends Global Series Pro League is underway, and players were quite perplexed with what they witnessed during the tournament. This was because the coaches were communicating with the team in-game, which is not something ALGS has been doing previously. Coaches were only allowed to talk to the team before and after games.

Complexity’s Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller was quick to express his opinions on this matter. It was clear why players were frustrated, because having your coach collect information and make decisions for the team does not comply with the competitive integrity of the team.

Apex Legends Global Series administration to discontinue live coaching

Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller, an Apex Legends pro player, took to social media to express his frustration towards the organizers for allowing this to happen. The tweet expressing his annoyance towards the situation has now been deleted. According to sources, he said,

“Since when are coaches allowed to talk MID GAME and influence their teams decisions, rotates, and information?…Who thought this was a good idea lmao?”

Monsoon was not the only person who felt this way, as other Apex Legends pro players like Jamison “PVPX” Moore shared the same views. He said that having a fourth person would be a huge advantage for the team.

C9 PVPX @PVPX_ Coaches can no longer talk to teammates mid game in ALGS 🙌 Coaches can no longer talk to teammates mid game in ALGS 🙌

Following this, the Apex Legends Global Series administration has disallowed live coaching in further games. This was announced through Discord and players are happy with this decision.

LIQUID | hodsic @hodsic LIQUID | hodsic @hodsic Jokes aside, I actually despise this new coach ruling. I barely talked to my team yesterday during games, and the few times I did it felt absolutely disgusting. Not even sure if I want to continue doing it. I don't get heated about stuff often on here, but this shit stinks Jokes aside, I actually despise this new coach ruling. I barely talked to my team yesterday during games, and the few times I did it felt absolutely disgusting. Not even sure if I want to continue doing it. I don't get heated about stuff often on here, but this shit stinks Coaches can no longer communicate with their teams mid-game as per announcement in the ALGS discord.We did it, reddit. twitter.com/hodsic/status/… Coaches can no longer communicate with their teams mid-game as per announcement in the ALGS discord.We did it, reddit. twitter.com/hodsic/status/…

During the course of the Apex Legends Global Series tournament, coaches can talk to players in between games and not during games. Coaches will be automatically muted the moment a game starts. To ensure competitive integrity during the tournament, live streams and official broadcasts will have a 10-minute delay.

C9 PVPX @PVPX_ Also minimum stream delay is increased to 10min Also minimum stream delay is increased to 10min

The decision was taken by the Apex Legends Global Series administration after players expressed their confusion with regards to the limits of a coach’s responsibilities during games. Not every team participating in the ALGS is privy to a coach. Live coaching would allow coaches to watch streams of other teams and relay information despite having a 5-minute delay.

There is no official statement from Respawn Entertainment, but it seems certain that live coaching will be discontinued. The new rules announced on Discord will most likely come into effect starting next weekend, during the North American Pro League games that will take place on October 23, 2021.

