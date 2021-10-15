Apex Legends pro player ShivFPS demands removal of Kraber from competitive games

Apex Legends is an extremely popular game that has one of the most competitive player bases. Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel is one of the most popular Apex Legends professional players, and he has expressed his annoyance over the Kraber being used in competitive games.

The Kraber is a .50 caliber sniper rifle with a one-shot kill capability. One headshot can knock the player despite them having the best armor in the game. The Apex Legends community does not complain about the use of this weapon in public games, but several professional players agree that the Kraber should be removed in order to provide a level playing field during competitive games.

ShivFPS demands removal of Kraber from competitive games in Apex Legends

Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel is one of the most popular Apex Legends streamers known for both top-tier gameplay and raging during streams. In an extremely intense competitive game, ShivFPS along with his teammates Diffq and Zipeth, lost as one of their enemies used the Kraber to kill them. ShivFPS was killed out of the blue by an enemy using the Kraber and was definitely not happy about it.

The Kraber requires a lot of skill, but its ability to kill players using one bullet impacts the fairness of the game. ShivFPS took to social media and called out Respawn Entertainment, requesting that they remove the Kraber from competitive games. While some might think this rant stems from ShivFPS’ rage, other streamers like Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen share the same sentiment about the issue at hand.

TSMFTX ImperialHal @ImperialHal If we can remove Heat shields and gold res from comp we can also remove the Kraber from comp too. THIS IS FOR COMPETITVE CASUALS SO DONT GET UPSET AND SHUT UP 👍 If we can remove Heat shields and gold res from comp we can also remove the Kraber from comp too. THIS IS FOR COMPETITVE CASUALS SO DONT GET UPSET AND SHUT UP 👍

Kobi @SadBoiKobi @ShivFPS LMAOOOO he is speaking facts though, so many teams just get 5-7 easy picks if you have height and can just see everyone end game its just free kills for that team @ShivFPS LMAOOOO he is speaking facts though, so many teams just get 5-7 easy picks if you have height and can just see everyone end game its just free kills for that team

The problem cannot be handled simply by nerfing the Kraber in Apex Legends. This gun requires a lot of skill to use. That being said, in competitive games where every player is skilled, the gun can make the game unbalanced for those who get their hands on it. Its range paired with its high damage per shot can enable teams to attack enemies with vigor and accuracy.

The Apex Legends community is divisive over the Kraber being removed from competitive games, but most streamers including ShivFPS and ImperialHal believe that the .50 caliber sniper should be removed.

