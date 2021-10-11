Apex Legends' players review bomb game to draw Respawn Entertainment’s attention

The Apex Legends community is currently unhappy due to a sea of servers and in-game issues. The player base has started to review bomb the game in order to get the developers at Respawn Entertainment to address the critical issues.

Apex Legends has seen a wave of bad reviews on Steam. While the overall review tag is “Very Positive”, the recent review tag is “Mixed”. This suggests that players are unhappy and frustrated, and are trying to get the developers to work on the fixes immediately.

Apex Legends gets review bombed by the playerbase

Apex Legends has made its name for being one of the best battle royale games on the market. However, ongoing in-game and server issues are making the game unplayable for the majority of the Apex Legends playerbase.

Constant server lag and the lack of good audio are some of the biggest issues players are facing right now. In a game like Apex Legends, players need to have low latency in order to play the game to their best potential. In addition to that, the lack of good audio can prove to be a hindrance while trying to win games.

The Apex Legends community has taken to social media in an attempt to reach out to the devs, requesting them to fix these bugs. However, it seems unlikely since Season 11 is near and the developers might be focused on releasing new content.

Therefore, the community started review bombing Apex Legends on Steam. Although the game’s overall review tag is “Very Positive”, recent reviews have been tagged as “Mixed”; the result of thousands of players displaying their frustration of trying to play the game. About 21,633 players have contributed to the “Mixed” review tag so far.

Clearly a lot of players are finding it hard to play Apex Legends and some have even decided to stop playing the game altogether. Fortunately, the game has been able to maintain its playerbase and popularity on the major streaming platforms, YouTube and Twitch.

Respawn Entertainment has responded to the playerbase and has tried to assure them that certain bugs in ranked Arenas will be addressed in Season 11. However, fans are awaiting an official statement from the company on whether the rest of the bugs will be addressed immediately or not.

