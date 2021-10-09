100 Thieves announce their return to Apex Legends esports

Apex Legends' competitive scene will see the return of 100 Thieves, one of the biggest esports organizations, which also takes part in Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Valorant and League of Legends.

The team recently announced that it will be competing in the Apex Legends Global Series and has announced its roster as well.

100 Thieves announces their return to Apex Legends esports

100 Thieves have announced their roster for the Apex Legends competitive scene. They have signed Nicholas “Vein” Hobbs, Brendan “Onmu” Pode and Alex “Scuwry” Scala. 100 Thieves initially dropped the team as they believed the future of the game was uncertain. But the organization now believes it is the right time for them to enter the competitive scene.

Apex Legends is an extremely popular game with a great competitive scene. The Apex Legends Global Series is just around the corner and the addition of 100 Thieves has the entire community excited.

The Apex Legends Global Series is one of the most anticipated battle royale tournaments and 100 Thieves' participation adds to its star power. The game has seen a rise in popularity after players and streamers migrated from Call of Duty: Warzone due to a sea of hackers ruining the game.

Founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag said:

“Apex Legends has now solidified itself, in my mind, as an IP that will be around for the next decade — if handled properly. This is a team we know can perform at the highest level consistently, and we’re hoping we can give them the support they need to win even more in the future.”

The Apex Legends community is speculating about the team’s participation in the upcoming Apex Legends Global Series tournament due to the timing of the announcement. The tournament is just a few weeks away and the announcement was made on October 8, 2021. However, it is most likely that they will join their NA esports teams in the upcoming tournament.

While Apex Legends has been fairly successful in the competitive scene, it hasn’t seen the success that other games such as Overwatch, League of Legends or Counter Strike: Global Offense have enjoyed. But with 100 Thieves announcing their return to the game, the Apex Legends competitive scene might see a rise in popularity and have more esports organizations taking part in the tournaments.

