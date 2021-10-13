Apex Legends Global Series: iiTzTimmy, NiceWigg, and Apryze qualify for Pro League

The Apex Legends Global Series Preseason qualifiers for the NA region has wrapped up, and SHEEEEEEESH will be taking on the big teams in the Pro League Split 1.

This is one of the most anticipated tournaments showcasing the best talent in the world. Respawn Entertainment and EA are going all-out, awarding $5 million throughout the tournament.

Fans are excited for the second year of ALGS as some fan-favorite content creators will be battling it out against pro Apex Legends players. The community is displaying its excitement and is eager to watch iiTzTimmy, NiceWigg, and Apryze battle it out against the best pro players from around the world.

SHEEEEEEESH qualifies for Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Split 1

The Apex Legends Global Series Preseason Qualifiers for NA witnessed a stellar performance from team SHEEEEEEESH. Complexity Gaming’s Apryze, 100 Thieves’ NiceWigg, and iiTzTimmy banded together to put on a show and became one of the 20 amateur teams that qualified for the Pro League Split 1.

The path to Pro League Split 1 was not easy for SHEEEEEEESH as there were plenty of players who were a thorn in their sides. Fans even witnessed the team struggle during a few games.

Bigger sides must watch out for SHEEEEEEESH as they look promising and can go far into this competition. NiceWigg said:

“We might play for fun, but at the end of the day, we love competing. I genuinely think we have a ton of potential as a team and can be a huge threat in the pro league, which is why I’m so adamant about fixing the tiny mistakes we make. Love the boys, and we got this.”

NiceWigg @NiceWigg Qualified for PRO league, lot to think about the next coming days. Streaming from the 100 Thieves compound tomorrow. Can’t wait for it I’m so excited. Tons of content incoming 💯 Qualified for PRO league, lot to think about the next coming days. Streaming from the 100 Thieves compound tomorrow. Can’t wait for it I’m so excited. Tons of content incoming 💯

SHEEEEEEESH will go up against some of the best teams in the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Split 1, like TSM, Cloud9, Complexity Gaming, 100 Thieves, and Team Liquid.

The players, despite being content creators, have experience in the competitive scene. NiceWigg has represented Complexity Gaming, and iiTzTimmy played for Golden Guardians, which should help them progress further in the competition.

They will be eyeing one of the ten direct qualifying spots for the LAN Playoffs that will take place in January 2022.

The road to finals might be long, but SHEEEEEEESH is capable of competing against some of the biggest teams on show.

