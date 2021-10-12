Apex Legends supply ship bug kills players while performing a finisher

Apex Legends Season 10 has not been the best for both players and developers as the game is replete with bugs and server issues. The Apex Legends community is known to be quite active when it comes to discussions on forums. The developers at Respawn Entertainment are always participating in these discussions and taking note of the bugs that need fixing.

The Apex Legends community has taken to Reddit to point out a new bug that’s causing problems for players taking a gunfight on the supply ship. This bug is killing players and they want a fix for this frustrating bug at the earliest.

Bizarre Apex Legends bug eliminates legends performing a finisher on supply ship

Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games out there, but it has certainly not been easy for the developers at Respawn Entertainment for the past few weeks. Almost the entire Apex Legends playerbase has been complaining about server issues and in-game bugs that are ruining the players’ experience.

The Apex Legends community is currently talking about another recent issue that they’re facing. This bug kills players that perform a finisher on the drop ship. Players often land on the supply ship to get quality loot and engage in gunfights during the early stages of the game. A Redditor with the username u/christ350 pointed out this bug during one of his games.

Apex Legends players try to perform finishers on their enemies as it replenishes their shields, allowing them to manage their regeneration resources. When u/christ350 performed a finisher, the animation was such that the ship didn’t hold them in place. This resulted in both players glitching and then dying during the process. He said:

“I’ve been gunned down by enemies, blown up to pieces by grenades but it was the first time I’ve ever been lagged to death by a down enemy probably playing from the moon”

The Redditor was a player with a lot of experience in this game and has been playing it for quite some time. But according to him, this was an extremely strange way to die. Another Redditor by the username u/My_Browsing_Acc replied to his post, trying to explain the actual reason behind this bug. He said:

Also Read

Developers at Respawn Entertainment are always looking for ways to fix bugs through patch updates. The Apex Legends community will have to wait for a response from Respawn Entertainment regarding a patch update that will fix the list of issues players have been facing these past few days.

Edited by Atul S