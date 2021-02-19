Apex Legends damage record broken by iiTzTimmy

Apex Legends season 8 is underway and content creator iiTzTimmy is out here breaking records.

The record for most damage done in a single game of Apex Legends now has a new holder in the form of iiTzTimmy, after the streamer posted a total of 9069 damage across 24 kills in the game.

The astronomically high number has been unheard of so far in the Apex community and the existence of the new record has set the bar incredibly high for any potential challengers.

iiTzTimmy destroys Apex Legends damage record

Broke the world record for damage! 9069 Damage pic.twitter.com/ZVwOp4jA38 — Timmy (@iiTzTimmy) February 18, 2021

During a regular stream of Apex Legends, iiTzTimmy went absolutely bonkers and racked up over 9000 damage on Olympus. The Twitch streamer can be seen farming damage on his enemies with the 30-30 repeater, which was the new gun added to Apex Legends in Season 8: Mayhem.

The single fire rifle is incredibly accurate over long distances and helped Timmy rack up the insanely high damage count. Even after getting 9k damage, Timmy states that it wasn't his final form, quoting that he could have done 10k damage if he wasn't trolling.

"No, I could have gotten the 10k man, I really could have. I'm f***ing trolling. I should have shot the downed guys"

The streamer's achievement has got the Apex Legends community fired up. Fans are stepping into other streamer's chat petitioning for them to take up the 10k damage challenge to outdo Timmy's incredible feat.

Whether or not 10k damage is even possible depends massively on RNG, but its not impossible, and that's enough to motivate some to try. One thing's for sure, fans of the game can look forward to a lot more high damage games, as others pursue the 10k damage challenge.

