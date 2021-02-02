Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem patch notes: Legend nerfs, buffs and weapon changes detailed

Apex Legends' highly anticipated Season 8: Mayhem update is all set to drop on February 3rd, 2021.

Apart from the new Legend, Fuse, and the new 30-30 Repeater being added to the game, Respawn Entertainment has individually reworked certain Legends and weapons to be more viable and balanced in the new meta for Apex Legends Season 8.

Also read: Everything new in Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: New weapon, Legend and more

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem patch notes

Advertisement

Legend Meta Updates:

Wraith's new hitbox (image via Electronic Arts)

Wraith:

"Wraith now has a slightly larger hitbox than her fellow small legends, but the changes stay true to her model. As you can see in the before and after comparison, we’re adding some width mostly in the torso and leg areas" - Respawn Entertainment

Wraith continues to be a low-profile character and will take the same amount of damage as before.

Promising to keep an eye on Wraith's usage across the season, Respawn looks keen to balance her even further in Apex Legends Season 8.

Rampart:

Stating that Rampart has been at the bottom of Apex Legends performance metrics, Respawn has made these changes to make her walls more reactive to keep with the fast-paced nature of the game.

Sheila angle increase from 120° to 180°

Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Horizon:

Horizon's adoption and win rate since release has rivaled Wraith. Respawn looks to slightly nerf Horizon in Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem.

Advertisement

Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Octane:

"Launch Pad Remastered: Many players may have known about Octane’s “super-jump” that was possible with a well-timed jump while hitting the pad. Once the double-jump option was introduced, there was an input clash that led to unreliable usage. We decided to add some launch options that are better defined than the old super-jump." - Respawn Entertainment

Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).

From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Crypto:

Removed ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba:

Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic:

All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage:

Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.

Weapon Changes in Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem

Fully Kitted Rotation

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Advertisement

Attachments

Removed the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups

The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool

The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt

Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator

Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire

Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19

Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2

Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8