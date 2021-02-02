Everything new in Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: New weapon, Legend and more

The patch notes for Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem have officially been revealed, and it seems to be the biggest update to the game since the arrival of Olympus.

Featuring a new Legend, gold magazine and a brand new weapon, fans can look forward to a ton of new content when the update drops on 3rd February 2021.

Read on to get the detailed patch notes on everything new in Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem.

Everything new in Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem

New Legend: Walter 'Fuse' Fitzroy

The official description of the new Legend, Walter 'Fuse' Fitzroy, reads:

"Meet Fuse: a mercenary-turned-cage fighter who never turns down a good dust-up. His affinity for explosions allows him to carry extra grenades and to throw them faster and further. He can launch a cluster bomb with airburst explosives. And when it’s time to really bring the boom, Fuse uses “Wally” to launch a bombardment that encircles an area in a ring of flames."

Passive - Grenadier

Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster and more accurately.

Tactical - Knuckle Cluster

Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate - The Motherlode

Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

Image via Electronic Arts

The 30-30 is the new single fire gun in Apex Legends that has been confirmed to utilize heavy ammo. The gun allows each shot to be fired instantly or charged to do more damage per shot. The ammo capacity for the 30-30 repeater is:

Base ammo: 6 rounds

Level 1 extended mag: 8 rounds

Level 2 extended mag: 10 rounds

Level 3 extended mag: 12 rounds

What sets the gun apart is its ability to be individually loaded with bullets, providing new opportunities for players to manage their ammunition and inventory.

Gold Magazine

Image via Electronic Arts

Like the Quickdraw Holster from Season 7, Apex Legends Season 8 features a brand new attachment in the form of the Gold Magazine.

The Gold Magazine carries the same amount of ammunition as purple magazines (level 3) but have an auto-reload perk that reloads the weapon while holstered.

