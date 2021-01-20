5 viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone after the DMR nerf

In a post DMRZone world, new loadouts have become a lot a more viable in the meta of COD: Warzone.

For over a month, Call of Duty Cold War's DMR became a sore spot for the Warzone community when it was added to the game. It seemed to break the game's balance entirely and was criticized for being too powerful.

The gun has now finally been nerfed, opening up new possibilities for players, and a bunch of viable loadouts are available once again.

Also read: The best gun in Call of Duty: Warzone after the DMR nerf

5 viable weapons in CoD: Warzone after the DMR nerf

1. FFAR 1

Quick, nimble and hard hitting, the FFAR 1 is quickly filling the shoes of the now dethroned DMR in Warzone, with its effective close-medium range capabilties. Players with good aim can also viably operate the weapon at long range. Here's a list of great attachements for the gun.

Advertisement

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

2. CR-56 AMAX

Image via Activision

Another gun who's potential has been realised after the DMR's departure, the CR-56 AMAX boasts of a really high fire rate and a quick TTK, which thereby makes it a formidable weapon. Here's the popular content creator loadout for the gun:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

3. Kilo 141

Image via Activision

Advertisement

Really easy to use, balanced and overlooked for a while in Warzone the Kilo 141 can shine again. With the right attachments, the gun is pretty formidable, especially when sporting a 60 round mag making correcting errors and fixing sprays a lot easier. Here's some tried and tested attachments that buff the gun.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

4. Krig 6

Image via Activision

Another rifle to make it's way to Warzone from Black Ops Cold War is the Krig 6. It's in game description lists it as:

"Full-auto assault rifle. Improved damage and accuracy. Excellent weapon control with slightly faster reload speeds."

Used by players for long range engagements, the recommended attachments for the Krig 6 are:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Stanag 50 Rnd

5. Groza Gunsmith

Image via Activision

The Groza's strengths contrast the Krig 6, by being quite poor at long range engagements, but a lot more efficient in close quarters. It's in-game description lists the gun as:

Advertisement

"Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent handling speeds with improved damage. Fast fire rate and fair damage range."

Recommended attachments for the rifle are:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Magazine: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Also read: The best Bullfrog loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Note: The loadouts in this article are subjective and what may be viable to one player may not be to another.