Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs joins TSM

Apex Legends’ popularity has scaled since its inception, and there are plenty of streamers who make Apex legends content. One of the most famous streamers and content creators, Nokokopuffs, has recently joined TSM.

Nokokopuffs is loved by fans across the world as he often points out the issues that players face while playing Apex Legends. He is an extremely popular streamer on Twitch, and TSM fans are delighted to have a player like him creating content for them.

TSM signs popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs

Nokokopuffs is a popular Apex Legends streamer who has 280,000 followers on Twitch and is known for his top-tier gameplay. The Apex Legends streamer joined TSM as a content creator on October 12, 2021. He is an extremely skilled player who destroys enemies in Apex Legends Ranked games at the Predator level.

In one of his streams, Nokopuffs waited for over an hour to reveal the organization he joined. Fans did not expect this, and the chat went berserk. One of the viewers even gifted Nokokopuffs 100 subs, and Nokokopuffs’ reaction was priceless. The streamer wore TSM gear after the announcement of the big news. In his announcement video, he said:

“The mood and vibe of my streams are nothing but pure hype. 24x7 screaming. Even when something’s calm, I just try to bring as much energy as possible. But what I hope to bring to TSM is bringing that top-tier skill but also the content creation, which is a different kind of an energy. ”

He clarified that he won’t be on the TSM roster but will be playing, taking part in the competitive scene. Many of the pro Apex players and content creators were quick to congratulate the individual on joining TSM. NiceWigg fondly recollected the first time they met, and he said:

“When I met @Nokokopuffs_ two years ago, we were both on a train to NYC going to our first Apex event. We had a heart to heart and promised each other one day we would both join the best ORGS in gaming. We did it, and I’m so proud of you. You worked so hard for this and deserve it.”

Also Read

Fans are excited to see the Apex Legends streamer pump out content for TSM and grow his channel even further.

Edited by Shaheen Banu