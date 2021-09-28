Countries where Apex Legends Mobile beta has been released so far

Apex Legends Mobile has garnered a lot of attention from the gaming community over the past few weeks. It has become one of the most popular and competitive battle royale games and fans are excited for it to come onto the mobile platform.

The game is currently in its testing phase and a few countries have already participated in the four rounds of beta testing that has taken place so far. Initially, the closed beta was only available in India, but Respawn Entertainment soon upscaled the size of the test, taking it to four more regions.

Apex Legends Mobile beta test regions

As of now, closed beta is available in five regions and for those players who pre-registered for it through the Play Store. The aforementioned regions are:

India

Philippines

Mexico

Colombia

Peru

The beta tests have been quite successful so far and players are eager to know when the global launch will take place. The next round of beta testing will take place in Turkey and Egypt from October 6, 2021.

After the initial beta testing in India, players were impressed with the product and saw the potential for the game to take the mobile gaming market by storm. The second round of the beta testing was identical to the first, except for the location of the server, which was in the Philippines.

The third round took place in Hong Kong and saw the introduction of new game modes and features. The fourth beta test is currently taking place in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru with newer game modes and features.

“The next round of closed beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile starts right now in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru! The team at Respawn—along with our outstanding co-development partners at Lightspeed & Quantum Studios—are incredibly excited to bring the game to you,” said Respawn Entertainment in a recent Tweet.

Since Apex Legends Mobile is currently in the testing phase, it is difficult to ascertain all the features that will be available when the final product is out. However, Apex Legends Mobile will feature maps exclusive to the mobile platform.

As the game is being developed, more regions will likely be involved in the beta tests. Players can pre-register on the Play Store, but since it is a closed beta, it will mean that not all players will be privy to these tests.

