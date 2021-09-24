Apex Legends Mobile 4.0 beta version patch: New game modes, features, and more

Apex Legends Mobile is in the testing stage and several players are excited to see the game on the mobile platform. The mobile version has been well received by most people who got to participate in the early access and beta tests and sources suggest a new update in the fourth beta test.

The first two beta tests took place in India and the Philippines respectively. These two tests were identical in terms of game modes and features, and the only difference was the location of the server. In the third beta test, Apex Legends introduced new game modes and introduced new features in the game.

Sources claim that the fourth beta will showcase more new features and an exciting game mode that will have fans excited for the global launch of the game.

Apex Legends Mobile 4 beta test game features

Popular mobile gaming streamer Sonho mentioned that Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new game mode and several features including one that will allow players to perform some advanced movement mechanics like wall jumps.

-ARENAS ARE NOW ADDED WITH DIFFERENT GAME MODES SUCH AS TDM

-NEW FEATURE 'PERKS'

-NEW MOVEMENT ADDED (MOVE IN AIR + WALL BOUNCE)

-NEW GAME MODES AND ULTRA SETTINGS



& More! The devs really competing with other games rn!



The most recent addition to the permanent game modes on PC and console, Arenas, will also be available on Apex Legends Mobile as its newest game mode.

The fourth beta test also features a new game mode exclusive to the mobile platform as of now. This game mode is TDM or Team Deathmatch. In this game mode, two teams will battle it out in a 3V3 gunfight. Players will be able to choose their loadout and will instantly respawn after dying to an enemy as this game mode will not have knockdowns.

Apex Legends Mobile also features "perks," which are certain abilities that will be enhanced during games. These perks are a new feature that is unique to the mobile platform and are not present on PC or console platforms.

The perks can be divided into three distinct categories and they are general perks, finisher perks, and exclusive perks. Upon unlocking a legend, the player will have three general perks and one finisher perk.

The game also allows certain mobile phones to run the game in ultra graphic settings. Due to its higher specification requirements, only mobile phones with good processors will be able to run this on ultra settings at a high frame rate.

