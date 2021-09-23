Is there a release date for Apex Legends Mobile's next beta? Everything we know so far

Apex Legends Mobile is going through its testing stage and will soon be coming to mobile devices. Fans are excited as the game has seen huge success in the PC and console gaming scene. Mobile gaming has grown rapidly due to its massive player base and Apex Legends is looking to expand to the mobile phone platform as well.

Apex Legends conducted early access and beta tests in various countries earlier this year. The fourth beta was set to take place in Mexico, Egypt, Peru, Turkey and Colombia.

The first beta test took place in April for Indian audiences for a duration of two weeks. Following this, the second round of beta testing took place in the Philippines for about four weeks in May, and the third beta test took place in Hong Kong for four weeks in July. The fourth beta was scheduled to take place on September 21, 2021, but this didn't pan out.

Sources claim fourth round of Apex Legends Mobile beta testing to happen this week

RoastSmith @RoastSmith_



Just spoke to the developers who have confirmed a delay until 24th September😣



Good news is we have a confirmed time of UTC+8



New Release Times:

NA - 17:00 23rd

LATAM - 19:00 23rd

EU - 1:00 24th

INDIA - 6:30 24th



Like + Retweet and share

#apexlegendsmobile *Apex Beta DELAYED*Just spoke to the developers who have confirmed a delay until 24th September😣Good news is we have a confirmed time of UTC+8New Release Times:NA - 17:00 23rdLATAM - 19:00 23rdEU - 1:00 24thINDIA - 6:30 24thLike + Retweet and share *Apex Beta DELAYED*



Just spoke to the developers who have confirmed a delay until 24th September😣



Good news is we have a confirmed time of UTC+8



New Release Times:

NA - 17:00 23rd

LATAM - 19:00 23rd

EU - 1:00 24th

INDIA - 6:30 24th



Like + Retweet and share

#apexlegendsmobile https://t.co/vXUs1ZGfhr

While hopes were high that players would experience Apex Legends Mobile on September 21, these hopes were dashed when the delay was revealed. Sources are now claiming that the next beta will be released on September 24, 2021.

“Third Time's a charm... *Takes deep breath* In less than 24 hours Apex Legends Mobile will release it's beta!”, said the Apex Legends Mobile content creator, ImOw.

Content creators RoastSmith and ImOw claim to have spoken to the developers of the game and know the Apex Legends Mobile beta release dates for the regions mentioned below.

NA - 17:00 23rd September

LATAM - 19:00 23rd September

EU - 1:00 24th September

INDIA - 6:30 24th September

While delays are always a bummer, this is still exciting for mobile gamers as Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games on the market. The beta tests so far have shown great interest from players across different countries that participated in these tests. Excited community members have already built countdown timers for the event.

Players have the option to pre-reregister for testing. Although it’s hard to say if everyone will be given the opportunity to play the game as Respawn selects only a limited number of players from different countries.

Also Read

Players can do so by opening the Play Store app and searching for Apex Legends. There will be an option for players to pre-register. Upon doing so, the app will automatically download the game onto the phone for players to play if they are selected.

While some sources might claim that these details are legitimate, players should wait for official statements from Respawn Entertainment regarding the dates for the next beta test for Apex Legends Mobile.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Danyal Arabi