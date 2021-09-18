Apex Legends: New Olympus POI could be possible teaser for map update in Season 11

The Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event brought a sea of changes to the game, including cosmetics and a new Heirloom for Rampart. This particular update has piqued the players’ interests as fans are wondering what the mysterious point of interest in Olympus could be.

Apex Legends always tries to keep things fresh by introducing new updates, adding new weapons, characters, and maps. So far, the game has three maps, namely Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Olympus, with each map receiving multiple revisions.

Apex Legends is known for dropping subtle hints when the game is about to have a map update. These hints are usually in the form of POI or objects that a player can interact with. Fans speculate that this new POI in Olympus could be a possible teaser for a new map in season 11.

Possible teaser for map update in Apex Legends Season 11

Bangalore's brother, Jackson Williams who goes MIA (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Olympus map in Apex Legends received a new POI, which seems to be a parachute pod. The pod is connected to Bangalore's brother, Jackson, who went MIA. This orange pod is referring to when Jackson fell onto a cruiser that was collapsing.

Location of the parachute pod in Olympus (Image via YouTube/Shrugtal)

This parachute pod is located between the Welcome Center and Powerstation East. If the player has chosen Bangalore during a game and approaches the pod, the player notices something that strengthens this theory.

Huh. This looks like… no. No way. Can’t be,” says Bangalore

The player can find some loot on entering the pod, but a certain detail could be another teaser to the map. There is an abandoned laptop with the message “Contacting origin ship” on the screen. This might be a possible connection to the bigger cruiser, which should be seen in the Tropical Map.

Screen with the message "contacting origin ship" (Image via YouTube/Shrugtal)

This Tropical Map could be the next map update we might see in Apex Legends Season 11. This information was leaked by the famous data miner Shrugtal.

Olympus POI-related teaser dates

Data miner Shrugtal was able to find the POI-related teaser dates. The following teaser release dates are October 14, 2021, October 16, 2021, October 18, 2021, and October 20, 2021. Players will be a step closer to understanding the complete picture with every teaser that drops. With that said, there will not be considerable changes to the map while dropping these teasers.

