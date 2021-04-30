Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: All map changes on 'Infected Olympus'

Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy is less than a week away, and players are hyped to drop into the new season. With multiple changes slated for the latest map in the game, Olympus is getting a bunch of tweaks and POI's that aim to fix the pain points players have been talking about for the past two seasons.

With the arrival of a rogue fleet of ships from outer space, Olympus has undergone an infestation that has wholly altered certain areas of the map.

Apex Legends' Olympus receives large changes in Season 9 Legacy

The Icarus has landed on Olympus, changing the landscape of the map forever (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Icarus

A rogue fleet of ships from outer space has breached the atmosphere of Psamathe. Its lead vessel, The Icarus, has docked at Olympus, bringing a viscous, parasitic plant of unknown origin.

The resulting outbreak begins to take root along the surface of Olympus, and the accompanying vessels can be seen from as far away as the Docks.

Solar Array before The Icarus landed (Image via Electronic Arts)

Solar Array after The Icarus landed (Image via Electronic Arts)

With the addition of the new point of interest, Respawn Entertainment has tackled the main criticism of Olympus, that the gaps between POI's are too prominent with nothing in between. This made for sniper-heavy metas that made it annoying for teams to rotate into as they were hard gatekept by Charge Rifles and Triple Takes in Season 8 Split 2.

Before the ship docked, Crossroads was a sniper's paradise with long lines of sight from Bonsai Hillside all the way across to Orbital Cannon. The Icarus blocks most sightlines, and while squads can still take advantage of the steep advantage from Bonsai, they'll need to be wary when pushing into the vessel.

The Icarus is positioned between Bonsai Plaza, Solar Array, and Orbital Cannon and makes for a new gameplay experience.

Keycards make a return in Apex Legends on The Icarus (Image via Electronic Arts)

In a move reminiscent of the vaults from World's Edge, players can pick up a 'Bridge Keycard' from the corpses of the scientists aboard The Icarus and gain access to 'The Bridge,' which houses high tier loot.

A depiction of 'The Bridge' (Image via Electronic Arts)

With the addition of 'The Trident,' player rotations have been made easier in Apex Legends. This has formed the base for their latest move to remove two Jump Towers from the map, one from outside Golden Gardens and the other from outside Orbital Cannon.

Golden Gardens no longer features a Redeploy Balloon (Image via Electronic Arts)

This move comes as a fix for the constant 'Third-Partying' that players were subject to in seasons 7 and 8 on Olympus and gives players a much-needed incentive to utilize the Trident instead.

As for the evolution of the map, Respawn stated that they are welcome to player feedback on changes and will take a deeper look at other areas of Olympus and other Apex Legends maps in the future.

