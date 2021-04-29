Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: Arenas economy detailed

As Apex Legends prepares to drop players into Season 9, simply titled "Legacy," developer Respawn has dropped an extensive list of details regarding the new 3v3 Arena mode.

In a first for the traditional Battle Royale, Apex Legends has introduced a round-based game mode where teams of 3 are pitted against each other with a fully fleshed out economy and risk-reward style gameplay. Here's all the details players need to know before stepping into Apex Legends' Arena.

Apex Legends Arena mode detailed: Economy, rules and more

At its core, the Arena mode is a 3v3 round-based tactical mode with an emphasis on making the right decisions as a team. At the start of each round, players will be awarded resources to purchase weapons and materials for either them or their squad during the buy-phase in their respective spawns.

An example of Apex Legends' Arenas Buy Menu (image via Electronic Arts)

With the concept of resources not carrying over into the next round, players will have to manage their economy akin to traditional tactical shooters CS:GO and Valorant.

Developer Respawn has shared the following reasons for the move.

This was something we debated and ultimately we decided on this design for two reasons: 1) to free players up to swap weapons freely between rounds, and 2) to prevent matches from snowballing too hard after one or two rounds.

While reviving a knocked teammate is possible, redeploys are not, making each round a short and quick-paced spectacle.

In terms of Legend abilities, big changes are going to be made. Unlike the time-based refresh of Legend's tactical and ultimate abilities in Apex Legends' Battle Royale mode, players in the arena will get limited uses of both their tactical and ultimate abilities and make them an investment that players must choose to make.

This move is done to level the playing field and force Legends like Bloodhound, whose tactical scan is extremely powerful, to choose between purchasing weapons and tactical abilities. Unused Ultimate and Tactical charges will carry over to the next round.

In terms of earning resources, players can collect canisters around the map to net them and their team 200 materials each. Killing an enemy awards players 75 bonus materials. A killed player's items will simply drop to the ground making for quick loot.

With the ring closing in every round, a care package will be dropped with upgraded weapons. Players will have access to the location of the drop as well as the drop's contents during the buy period, and they can strategize their play accordingly.

The first team to reach a 2 round lead wins and if the game goes to a 4-4 tie, the last round's winner takes all the glory in sudden death.

