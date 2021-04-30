Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy ranked changes

Apex Legends Season 8 brought about a couple of changes to ranked gameplay that saw Kill Point adjustments and placement point changes. While players are still adjusting to the new ranked changes, developer Respawn Entertainment has made some meaningful changes to Apex Legends ranked that players would appreciate.

Here's everything new in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy ranked.

Apex Legends Legacy ranked changes

World's Edge returns

A fan-favorite since Season 3, World's Edge will return after a hiatus in Season 8 Meltdown.

World's Edge is back for the first split, which ends June 15, 2021.

The second split takes players to Olympus, where the remainder of the season will play out.

Hailed as the best map for competitive Apex, World's Edge will replace King's Canyon in ranked gameplay.

Season 8 rewards

Dive Trails, introduced in Season 4, is returning to Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Since launch, Dive Trails has brought a certain level of prestige and bragging rights to players who managed to get to the top of the ranked ladder. This time, Diamond players, too, will be rewarded with a Dive Trail.

The new ranked distribution

As of April 22nd, 2021, the following is the distribution among players in Split 2 who have played more than five hours of ranked (see Season 7 comparables in parentheses)

17.87% Bronze (16.35%)

17.86% Silver (23.86%)

31.84% Gold (32.09%)

26.16% Platinum (23.13%)

5.86% Diamond (4.37%)

0.4% Master & Predator (0.20%)

Bloodhound ranked nerf

Bloodhound's scan previously counted as an Assist KP in ranked gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

The most significant change up to Bloodhound in ranked is removing his scans being counted as assists. The developers had the following statement to share regarding Bloodhound.

"Bloodhound's scan is strong, but the goal of this change, in particular, is to reconsider assists and their implications for Ranked Points. There's enough intrinsic value in sonar scans, and it's a slippery slope to consider crediting assists for other non-damaging abilities. Crypto will remain an exception. The active nature of Crypto's drone scan is notably different from the passive option with Bloodhound. This should encourage Bloodhound players to act on the information they get from the scan to eliminate instances where they might try to snag a quick assist without committing to a fight in the same way Crypto has to."

The core of Apex Legends ranked gameplay remains the same in Legacy, with a few changes here and there. However, the addition of World's Edge will be a relief to players who have criticized King's Canyon for being non-viable in ranked gameplay.

