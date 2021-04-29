Mobile gamers face device compatibility issues with Apex Legends Mobile; request developers for urgent fix

Apex Legends Mobile was recently released as a closed beta for Android device users in India. However, only a handful have been successful in downloading the game with the official key from Google Play.

We'd like to officially introduce you to Apex Legends Mobile!



Beginning later this month, we'll be kicking off the first regional beta tests. Peep the link below for more info from Game Director, Chad Grenier.



📱: https://t.co/IX0s911ahb pic.twitter.com/Z2jjBHv7xK — Respawn (@Respawn) April 19, 2021

Respawn Entertainment announced just a few days ago that Apex Legends Mobile will be released in India and the Philippines for the closed beta. The official blog hinted that only a few thousand will be allowed to try out the beta version of the mobile game.

Naturally, not everyone was allowed to download the game, and this created a massive rift in the Indian mobile gaming community. Even high-end Android devices that are about a year old do not get the option to download the closed beta.

Here is a rough view of Apex Legends Mobile gameplay within FPP. Multiple things to consider while watching, this is low graphic/FPS gameplay on poor internet connection. This is also the first closed beta so the game still has loads of development/optimizing ahead. pic.twitter.com/4ROfKad5M4 — Noah (@NoahFromTweeter) April 28, 2021

On the other hand, players who downloaded the game complained about how ill-optimized it is at the moment. Several reported that they could only experience Apex Legends Mobile in 30 fps even if their devices support 90 fps gameplay.

If you have issues while registering saying "device is'nt compatible" you can use TapTap app to pre-register for #apexlegendsmobile . As far as i checked it is safe as most #PUBGMOBILE players use it.



TapTap link : https://t.co/os27EOpNfC#playapex #ApexLegends #apexmobile pic.twitter.com/OQPxOCqMvm — Apex Legends Mobile (@apexmobileblog) April 27, 2021

In light of all these recent events, this article will discuss and highlight the problems Indian mobile gamers are facing while downloading or playing Apex Legends Mobile.

Indian mobile gamers report numerous issues after Apex Legends Mobile officially launched its closed beta

RIP

I can’t install Apex Legends Mobile on my OnePlus 7T

L pic.twitter.com/9bpRJlBjCL — The7WorldsGaming (@The7WG) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

Apex Legends Mobile is currently available on the Google Play Store. Indian gamers can give it a try if their device is new. However, there is no guarantee of them getting to play the closed beta.

Played a very early beta of the Apex Legends Mobile on the Mi 11X. Too soon to form opinions now, though. Very few devices supported at the moment. Didn't work on S21 Ultra or iQOO 7 or OnePlus 9 Pro. #ApexLegendsMobile pic.twitter.com/1lcgqT6ytx — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) April 28, 2021

For example, OnePlus 7T users cannot play Apex Legends Mobile, while OnePlus Nord users are allowed to play the closed beta. Although the former device has a better GPU than Nord, 7T users cannot play the game since it isn't compatible.

Advertisement

While devices like Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM ran the game smoothly, other mobile phones with 8/12 GB RAM did not qualify for the closed beta.

I think it's a bug. The minimum system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile is SD625. As it's a beta launch so hope they'll fix it pretty soon. Otherwise they'll gonna doom — Draghiman Karmakar (@Lucifer_XG) April 22, 2021

The compatibility issues and download failures have frustrated several fans, as they lashed out at the publishers by expressing their views on social media. Even the players who got to play the game expressed how it is still far from finished.

apex legends mobile after 30 minutes of data usage https://t.co/NDj1HHsS3V pic.twitter.com/HSRUAVEToj — Chain - BACK-ON (@billetskillet) April 19, 2021

Currently, compatibility and optimization are the two main issues. The three major complaints from fans are:

Advertisement

Apex Legends Mobile should be optimized for all devices as the majority of the Indian gaming community uses budget-devices for gamimg.

Apex Legends Mobile needs to have better in-game optimization with numerous quality of life changes.

Respawn Entertainment needs to work on the in-game features of Apex Legends Mobile as it is full of bugs in the closed beta version.

Many players, after playing the game, reported on social media that Apex Legends has a bright future in India. However, the publishers will have to start by removing all the bugs and glitches from the closed beta first.

Looks like the Apex Legends Mobile beta is starting to roll out. 📳



Remember the closed beta test is only available in India 🇮🇳 and the Philippines 🇵🇭 for now. pic.twitter.com/aaDF0Ph9XA — tmm3z - Apex Content & News (@tmm3zAPEX) April 28, 2021

It's a request to @EA @Respawn @PlayApex I have registered for your game apex legends mobile when it was announced and now it has released its closed beta in India and I am getting early access to game so please help I am waiting for this game for 2 years so please — Ayush Sawant (@ayushsawant344) April 28, 2021

For compatibility, Respawn Entertainment mentioned that this is just the closed beta of the game and it doesn't reflect its final quality. Any progress players make on the beta version will not get carried forward when v1.0 is available.

Advertisement

This comes as an assurance to players using budget-devices to play Apex Legends Mobile. The closed beta is testing out what players want and this form of open communication between developers and players is what the Indian mobile gaming community needs right now.

Some in game images of Apex Legends Mobile pic.twitter.com/AwOzjqmCPN — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) April 28, 2021