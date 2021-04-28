Apex Legends Mobile: Currency, Weekly login rewards, limited time challenges, and more

The Apex Legends Mobile beta version is finally out for testing in India, and mobile gamers are loving the classic battle royale game so far. The beta version introduced the Apex currency system. The game also has a weekly login reward, some limited-time offers, and several other features.

Respawn Entertainment officially announced Apex Legends Mobile just a week ago, and the game has taken the mobile gaming community by storm. Downloads went live on the Google Play Store for Android users in India on April 28th, 2021.

I just played @PlayApex on mobile and it was one of the best beta I have ever played on mobile. — Jash Shah (@learn_gg) April 28, 2021

While the overall response from the Indian mobile gaming community has been brilliant so far, the developers still have a lot to offer. In terms of optimization, quality of life changes, in-game mechanical adjustments, and high-resolution graphics, Apex Legends Mobile still has a long way to go.

Apex Legends Mobile's app launch video / trailer pic.twitter.com/P9FDOOcLLF — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 28, 2021

There is a lot to discuss, especially for players who are new to the Apex Legends franchise. In light of this recent announcement, this article will discuss all the new features of the Apex Legends Mobile beta version.

Apex Legends Mobile: Currency system, Weekly in-game rewards, limited-time challenges, and more details

Here's a first look at Apex Legends Mobile gameplay.



It is played mostly in 3rd person, and then moves to 1st person when aiming. pic.twitter.com/jqlOcJYEKt — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 28, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile beta version launched in India on April 28th 2021, with a new in-game currency system. Legend Tokens (LT) and Apex Coins (AC) are the two methods with which players can purchase new cosmetics in Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn Entertainement)

Respawn Entertainment has made sure that players get to enjoy the beta version as they have added numerous attractive cosmetics to Apex Legends Mobile. Players gain Legend Tokens by playing matches, eliminating opponents, logging in daily, and completing weekly missions.

Legend Tokens can be used to unlock some of the cosmetic items provided in the beta version of Apex Legends Mobile.

For instance, players can purchase cosmetic items like:

Lifeline Guardian Angel (20,000 LT)

Wraith Quarantine 772 (20,000 LT)

Bangalore The Spacewalker (20,000 LT)

Bangalore Apex Overdrive (20,000 LT)

Caustic Philosopher's Stone (20,000 LT)

Octane Gold Rush (20,000 LT)

Octane El Diablo (20,000 LT)

There are many more cosmetic items that players can purchase with these Legend Tokens in Apex Legends Mobile.

Similarly, these Legend Tokens (LT) can be used to unlock new legends in Apex Legends Mobile. Each new character costs around 15000 LT.

Apex Coins are the secondary currency system that might be related to in-game transactions. It will be fully disclosed once Apex Legends Mobile v1.0 is released.

For now, players can get Apex Coins by signing in for the first two days. With 688 ACs as the weekly sign-in reward, players can accumulate a total of 1376 ACs in the first week of Apex Legends Mobile's beta version.

Apex Legends Mobile Weekly in-game rewards

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta weekly rewards are as follows:

Monday - 200 LT

Tuesday - 600 XP

Wednesday- 400 LT

Thursday- 600 LT

Friday- 800 LT

Saturday- 1000 LT

Sunday - 600 XP

Players will also unlock new sign-in rewards for the first eight days. The items from these rewards are as follows:

Day 1 - 688 AC

Day 2- 688 AC

Day 3 - Caustic Skin Plunder

Day 4 - 200 LT

Day 5 - Rename Card

Day 6 - 400 LT

Day 7 - 600 LT

Day 8 - Gibraltar Fiber Optics Outfit

Apex Legends Mobile Limited-Time challenges

The limited-time challenges for the Apex Legends Mobile beta version are listed as follows:

Birth of a Legend

A-Squad Trial

A-Squad Training

All three of these limited-time challenges are scheduled from April 28th to May 2nd. Players can complete these to earn Legend Tokens and in-game cosmetics for their favorite characters in Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta.

Note: Respawn Entertainment mentioned that the game is still in its closed beta and all event rewards are only valid during this test. The beta doesn't represent the final quality of the game and the event will take place in UTC time.