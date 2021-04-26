"COD Mobile has overshadowed PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in India, but Apex Legends Mobile is going to be a game-changer": Adarsh "VorteX" Choubey, GodLike Esports

Activision's COD Mobile has established itself in India as an esport, producing some of the most era-defining young talents. While several aspire to crack it into the big leagues, very few can do that at the first chance.

20-year-old Adarsh "VorteX" Choubey is one of those players who effortlessly tore through the competitive COD Mobile scene in India. His gameplay was good enough to earn him a spot as a professional esports player after beating a well-renowned team in a ranked match.

It almost sounds like a fairytale orchestrated by the gaming gods to serve a higher purpose. However, opportunities are only as good as the actions one takes to fulfill them.

VorteX did not disappoint as he found his true calling in playing COD Mobile professionally. He has not looked back since and plans to become one of the best COD Mobile pros in the world.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Dipanjan Dey, young VorteX opened up about his early struggles and discussed India's current COD Mobile scene.

In conversation with Adarsh "VorteX" Choubey, support/objective COD Mobile pro for GodLike

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 10.2:

GodLike signs Minho, VorteX & Shikaari from Team Axis. Hitzy and Dante join them from Team iNSANE eSports and Made-In-India respectively. — codmobileindia (@codmobile_india) October 3, 2020

Q. First of all, congratulations on winning the COD Mobile India Cup and Frontline Chaos Season 1. Give us an origin story? Tell our readers a bit about yourself and the journey that led you to the path of becoming a COD Mobile pro?

A: Mobile gaming was something I made fun of, back in the days when all I used to do was study and play football and PC games. I always had a competitive mindset, no matter what I did. I used to be very good in CS: GO with almost over 15000+ hours in the game. In my opinion, if you’re good at Counter-Strike, you can easily nail any PC game out there.

After my 12th, I had to go out of state for further studies, and I couldn’t carry my PC. That was the point where I dropped PC gaming. Since I couldn’t afford a laptop at that point, I bought an iPad for college, which eventually led me to mobile games, I played PUBG Mobile for a while, but it didn’t exactly match my pace since I was always into FPS and highly tactical games.

It was in October 2019 when I discovered COD Mobile. I only played for fun back then since I was really into my studies. After a few weeks, I got injured in a football match, and I tore my ACL. It was operated on immediately for the full functioning of my right leg. So I came back home for the surgery in Feb, got operated and was on total bed rest.

After a while, COVID-19 started spreading, and I couldn’t go back to college. So I started giving more time to COD Mobile.

In Season 3 in COD Mobile, I got matched with MII (Made In India) in a ranked game and got an offer to play for them right after. That was the point that changed everything for me. I finally felt the adrenaline rush I always strived for since I left PC gaming.

Soon after, I started taking it seriously and joined Trinity Esports. I started playing against the best teams in the game and improving myself accordingly. After a while, we dropped Trinity and played as Team Axis. We began winning tourneys, titles and became one of the top 3 teams according to GN Rankings.

A while later, I got picked by GodLike Esports, and we have improved ever since. I dare say we are currently one of the best COD Mobile teams in the world. The journey was indeed amazing, I’ll tell you that much.

