COD Mobile Season 3: Zombie Mode, Public Test Server, AS VAL weapon tuning, and more 

COD Mobile: Tokyo Escape was released just a week ago. The community is praising the game for its new features.

To enhance the player's experience, Activision released their first community update for COD Mobile Season 3 on April 23. In their statement, COD Mobile developers said that,

"We are back and with another community update focused on the latest for Season 3: Tokyo Escape! This time around the update is all about modes and maps releasing this week, new events tied to Call of Duty: Warzone, and various feedback and bug reports."

Feedback of COD Mobile community updates

COD Mobile developers have confirmed that they have received many questions over the past week regarding Season 3 feedback. In a community update, they tried to clear some of those doubts.

The following is a summary of their clarifications.

AS VAL weapon tuning:

AS VAL was nerfed a week ago. The gun's weapon damage was adjusted because it was wreaking havoc at close range. The developers said,

"You may have already noticed this, but just a heads up that there have been some slight tweaks there."

Advertisement

AS VAL is one of the most popular assault rifles in the game. Recent changes have made that gun more balanced.

Changes in AS VAL

CDL Pack:

The COD League 2021 pack is also available in the store. The developers are happy to bring a pack for COD Mobile players on console/PC versions.

COD League 2021

Chinese version features:

COD Mobile players always request the developers to bring the Chinese version of the game to the Global version. The developers confirmed that they are working on a crossover.

COD Mobile Chinese Version[Image Via YouTube/MMOJACKX57]

Zombies Mode:

Advertisement

The players received some bad news in this regard through leaks. However, COD Mobile developers said that there is no update on update on this feature.

Zombies Mode [Image Via Activision]

Public Test Build:

About season 4 test server... pic.twitter.com/irnEBZtvZq — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) April 24, 2021

While the players are currently enjoying COD Mobile: Tokyo Escape, developers have confirmed that work has already begun on the new season. In the community update, they said that,

"Yes! We do plan to have another test build before Season 4. We have some significant pieces of content dropping then, so we are currently contemplating the best way to bring that to you all to check out and give feedback on via a test build. More on that later!"