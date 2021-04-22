COD Mobile Season 3: New COD League 2021 pack has a broken purchase glitch

Players have encountered issues while buying the COD League 2021 pack on COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Tokyo Escape launched last week and it has already received praise from the players. The developers have tried their best to keep this game fresh and entertaining by adding new maps, weapons, game modes, and more.

However, with every new update, COD Mobile comes with some exciting gifts in the store. Players love to invest their money in purchasing crates and other items.

Activision added the COD League 2021 pack this morning. The limited-time offer bundle is currently available on the COD Mobile Store. Players can get two new Epic Characters, both Primary and Alternative Competitor Avatar, and 12 Rare Calling Cards. The deal is available until the 15th of May.

Call of Duty League 2021 Season Pack Special Offer is available for some players! 😍 pic.twitter.com/zLoHTQxZuT — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) April 22, 2021

However, players have complained about issues while purchasing this particular crate.

Problem in purchasing COD League 2021 pack in COD Mobile

A player has complained about not receiving the COD League 2021 pack after buying it from the store. The money was deducted from his account, but it has not been refunded yet. He tried to reach the officials through his post on Reddit.

He said,

'I did not receive my COD League 2021 pack but my money has been deduct. I don't know if I should put this in Discussion, question or feedback. But I want my money back or this Pack.'

He also claimed that he has sent a support ticket and mailed the developers about the issue. However, he has received nothing in response until now from the side of officials.

Others have also experienced the same issue while purchasing other crates. Some suggested that it will take time for a refund to be initiated.

COD Mobile players have experienced many glitches and bugs in the game. Every time they try to contact the developers with any problem, they tend to receive a quick fix from the side of the developers. Players can hope that Activision will come up with a solution to this glitch soon as well.