COD Mobile Season 3: Top 5 places to land in the Isolated BR map

When it comes to multiplayer shooter mobile games, COD Mobile is at the apex. Players around the world enjoy both its Battle Royale (BR) and Multiplayer modes.

Isolated is a popular BR map in COD Mobile. Players can drop in the following areas and explore the places to get their hands on good loot and defeat enemies in style.

COD Mobile Season 3: Top 5 places to land in Isolated

#1 - Farm

Image via Call of Duty Wiki - Fandom

Inspired by the Farm area in the TranZit Zombie map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, this area has a collection of buildings that act as a good hideout, but there is a catch.

Players might have to cross paths with Cerberus, a monster that shoots fireballs that players will have to dodge. If they somehow manage to defeat Cerberus, players will be rewarded with great loot.

#2 - Black Market

Image via Call of Duty Wiki - Fandom

Located across a bridge from Standoff, Black Market offers players good loot. They can scour the stalls, homes, and garage holds in search of the necessary gear for surviving the BR match.

Players can come to the garage searching for vehicles that will be useful for traveling from one place to another.

#3 - Launch Base

Image via Call of Duty Wiki - Fandom

Those who have played Call of Duty: Black Ops may find similarities between Launch Base in COD Mobile and Launch in COD: Black Ops. It might be risky, but it is worth climbing to the top of the launch tower and use it as a vantage point to survey the area.

They can explore the buildings around the map’s original cosmodrome and launchpad for loot.

#4 - Sakura

Image via Call of Duty Wiki - Fandom

The calm and serene nature of Sakura is quite ironic because of the close-quarters combats that often take place here. Players can head to this area in search of an upgrade station.

These stations help boost their performances with better technology, no matter which class players belong to.

#5 - Dock

Image via Call of Duty Wiki - Fandom

Players can reach this place in COD Mobile once they cross the northern-most bridge on the map from the smaller islands.

They can climb on top of the containers to find a few items that might aid them. Players can engage in action-packed close-quarters combat in the Shipment area.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many places available, it is an individual's choice to choose one or the other according to his/her preference.

