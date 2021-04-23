COD Mobile Season 3: The fastest way to complete the 'By The Sea' Coastal Map MP event

Activision revealed the 'By The Sea' Coastal Map MP event on COD Mobile today.

COD Mobile: Tokyo Escape was launched just a few days ago. The developers always put in an excellent effort to keep this game fresh and entertaining. In the most recent update, they made an ample amount of changes to the game. With the addition of new maps, weapons, game modes, and more there a lot of new things to explore for the gamers.

To keep the game more entertaining, the developers always come up with new events frequently. 'By The Sea' is the newest event in the game.

By The Sea Featured Event:

'By The Sea' Featured Event in COD Mobile will be available until the 29 April. Players need to complete some of the tasks to complete this event.

All matches will be played on the new Coastal Map in Search & Destroy mode. Players need to complete the following tasks in order to complete the event:

1) Play at least 5 matches on the Coastal 24/7 Playlist.

2) Kill 20 enemies.

3) Plant the bomb 3 times in matches.

4) Defuse the bomb 3 times in matches.

5) Use Scorestreaks 3 times.

6) Earn MVP in one match.

7) Win a total of 5 matches.

The fastest ways to complete the 'By The Sea' Event in COD Mobile:

Here are some tips for the players so that they can complete the event comfortably.

#1 - Play with friends:

Try to play the games of this COD Mobile event with friends. With good calls and easy communication, winning these matches is pretty simple.

#2 - Learn to play 'S&D' mode better:

All matches will be in Search and Destroy mode for this event. It is totally different than the other modes in COD Mobile. Players need to learn some new tricks to win all the games in this mode. click here, to learn a few cool moves you can execute.

#3 - Know more about Coastal Map:

The Coastal Map is one of the newest maps in the game. Players need to know more about this map to improve their gameplay as well.

Find different choke points and positions to surprise opponents and catch them off-guard. It is very important to win a game on this map.