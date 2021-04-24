COD Mobile: Upcoming Legendary Lucky Draws in Season 3

A Legendary Blueprint in COD Mobile is a pre-adjusted Weapon with a Legendary skin and pre-equipped attachments. These pre-equipped attachments often enhance the performance of the weapon to another level.

COD Mobile brings new Legendary weapons each season along with various Epic Operators through the introduction of various lucky draws. These lucky draws can cost thousands of COD Points, highlighting just how premium a Legendary Weapon is.

Following in the same fashion as COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape, the devs are expected to introduce similar weapons via lucky draws. Two of these lucky draws have already made their way into the game.

Here's the list of all lucky draws which are either available or could arrive in the coming days to Tokyo Escape:

All Legendary Lucky Draws in COD Mobile for Season 3

COD Mobile's Blade and Blossom draw (Image via Activision)

The first week of COD Mobile's Season 3 has barely concluded and Tokyo Escape has already seen two new Legendary lucky draws. "Blade and Blossom Draw" was the first one to arrive, and it features Legendary "AK-47 - Kuromaku" and Epic Operator "Sentinel Recon - Shotgun," along with eight other rewards.

💪 Trained for battle and ready for glory!

⚔ 💮 Sentinel Recon - Shogun is here!



🌸 Obtain through the Blade & Blossom Draw in the #CODMobile store now! pic.twitter.com/A9BvJZjBd4 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 21, 2021

After "Blade and Blossom", "Primeval Redux" made its way into the game, featuring Legendary "DR-H - Wicked Claw" and another Epic Operator "Sentinel Recon - Primal," as its main rewards.

🐾 The beast is back on the hunt!



🐯 Sentinel Recon - Primal

💥 DR-H - Wicked Claw

& more!



🆕 New and familiar items being added to the #CODMobile store and will be available later today at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gltiT2U5kj — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 22, 2021

Both Draws are live in COD Mobile right now and will be up for some time.

Upcoming Legendary Draws

A recent leak suggests that there are a few more Legendary lucky draws coming to the game. The names of the draws have not been confirmed, but some Legendary weapons are expected.

Expected Lucky Draw Orders:

• AK47 Draw

• DRH Redux

• Arctic.50 Draw

• Legendary Mace + Renetti Draw

• PP19 Bizon Draw

• ICR1 Draw



Via Dataminershole — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) April 19, 2021

The major Legendary rewards that will feature in these draws are:

#1. Arctic .50 Draw - A Legendary Blueprint of the Sniper Rifle Arctic .50 will be the main reward for this draw.

#2 Legendary Mace + Renetti Draw - This COD Mobile lucky draw is related to the second-ever Legendary Operator, "Mace - Metal Phantom," and it also comes with the Legendary "Renetti - Metal Phantom."

Renetti - Metal Phantom is expected to arrive in the latter half of COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

#3 PP19 Bizon Draw - The Lucky Draw is related to the Legendary Blueprint of the newest weapon introduction to COD Mobile, PP19 Bizon.

#4 ICR1 Draw - ICR1 is a decent AR, and its Legendary Blueprint will feature in this lucky draw.

How to Participate in these Lucky Draws

Primeval redux is the latest addition in lucky draws of season 3 (Image via Activision)

Each lucky draw in COD Mobile features ten rewards, and since they are paid lucky draws, each turn will cost a different amount. Even the initial fixed cost may vary according to location and server.

All the items in a lucky draw have some fixed initial odds and these odds increase after each turn. Therefore, chances of receiving specific items increase after the removal of each item, and if players are lucky enough, they can secure the Legendary item before the completion of ten turns.

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions to the leaks and the available draws were a mixed bag, with many fans showing genuine enthusiasm, while others, disappointed. Here's a look at some of them:

Obtain it ? Like everyone’s iFerg 😫 — Aaron S Wesley (@aaronswesley) April 21, 2021

Got him on the second pull!! pic.twitter.com/sZEOU7MUuu — TerriblePlaY3R (@Preston76761265) April 21, 2021

I hope i get lucky dude I really want that drh skin to be my first legendary — Darlin (@Darlin92795448) April 22, 2021

If only I would be lucky enough 🙂 — Bisal (@iamBISAL) April 22, 2021

i’m not buying that lucky draw because the ak47 and ak117 been nerf for awhile now it no need to even buy any lucky draw on nerf guns don’t make sense waste of money can’t enjoy playing in rank matches with nerf gun — Jay boogie (@Jayboog71237469) April 19, 2021

Oooo cool cool. Idk if I should get the katana from the ak47 draw or the Arctic, but I’m definitely waiting for the renetti draw — Gamja (@GamjaRomoa808) April 19, 2021

