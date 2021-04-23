COD Mobile: Celebrate Warzone‘s Verdansk ‘84 with the Radioactive Agent Redemption event

Many games often offer giveaway rewards after reaching certain milestones or while rolling out new updates, and COD Mobile is no different. Players get multiple opportunities to grab rare rewards via these giveaways through events or by using redemption codes.

Another COD title, COD Warzone, just rolled out its latest update and introduced a revamped version of the Verdansk map, set in 1984. Players can update their games across multiple platforms to enter the new season of COD Warzone.

Activision also announced an event in COD Mobile where players can grab an Epic Operator just by logging into their COD accounts in Warzone and connecting them to COD Mobile.

A celebration of #Verdansk84 is happening right now on @PlayCODMobile!



Play #Warzone by May 4th and recruit one of three iconic Operators for free.



Learn how to claim your free Operator here: https://t.co/nytZ3W7aPb pic.twitter.com/JTMOYg3mSc — Activision (@Activision) April 22, 2021

The “Radioactive Agent Redemption” event is up for a few days, having started on April 22nd, and will continue until May 4th.

How to redeem the reward in COD Mobile

The Epic Operators up for redemption in the new featured event (Image via Activision)

The event will give players a choice between the three Epic Operators, from which they have to choose one after receiving the redemption token. To attain the redemption token, players need to follow the following steps:

Step 1. They need to make sure that they have linked their Activision/COD Accounts. To link the COD account, users have to open the settings and tap on the “+” icon on the right corner to open the options. They can select COD and log in with the details of the Activision/COD account.

They can then restart COD Mobile and tap on the COD icon to log into the game again. The account should have been linked to COD Mobile.

Step 2. After successfully linking the COD account, players will need to update their COD Warzone game on their desired platform, which is either from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Battle.Net for PCs.

Step 3. Once the update is complete, players should be able to log into the COD Warzone with the same COD account they have linked to COD Mobile. They have to play a match from any of the game modes.

Step 4. Players will receive a redemption token in their COD Mobile mail within 72 hours after completing all three steps.

Events menu in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Step 5. The exchange token can be used to redeem any Epic Operator out of the three available in “Radioactive Agent Redemption” in the Featured events menu.

Only one Operator can be redeemed (Image via Activision)

Operators that are up for redemption are:

Soap - Hazmat

T.E.D.D.

Hazmat Bomber

