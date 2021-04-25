COD Mobile is one of the greatest mobile games that offers two exciting modes - Battle Royale and Multiplayer. Cinematic graphics and immersive sound effects accentuate the gaming experience.

Even though COD Mobile is beloved for its good game mechanics, there are quite a few features that irritate players. Some players might find the following list relatable if these features have hindered their shot at winning matches.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Top 5 mechanics in COD Mobile that do not make sense

1. NA-45

Image via Call of Duty: Mobile (YouTube)

Any COD Mobile player will accept this sniper rifle as the most toxic gun in the game and ruin the Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode. The first bullet of this two-shot sniper creates an explosive charge which bursts if the second bullet is fired at any peripheral shot. The risk of the players eliminating themselves and the enemy is the worst thing that could happen.

2. Assault Rifle headshots

Image via VoidyCODM (YouTube

This one is a doozy. Even if assault rifles are the most powerful guns in COD Mobile, it takes as many as three headshots to kill the enemy. On the other hand, players can use knives in one shot and kill their opponent. Players can also hit their target once on his/her foot with a Glow Stick to kill them.

3. Akimbo Deagle

Image via Reddit

This is one of the most hated guns in COD Mobile. The gun has higher close-range accuracy and damage but has a slow fire-rate due to its high recoil. In ranked matches, genuine COD Mobile players are tired of getting trolled by noobs who consider this gun balanced and good just because it is way too overpowered.

4. Sparrow

Image via Gadget Pedia (YouTube)

In Season 3 Multiplayer mode, COD Mobile gives players the power to shoot seven shots in under a second with a bow and an arrow. Needless to say, this does ample damage to the player and can kill them instantly. Shotguns become useless facing the power of the Sparrow.

5. Health System

Enter caption

The health system of COD Mobile (global version) is still stuck with the archaic format, whereas the Warzone health system has already been introduced in COD Mobile (China).

In the Warzone system, players have a self-reset/automatic regeneration feature absent in COD Mobile (global version). Players still have to lose 10 seconds for Adrenaline (150 HP) and seven seconds for med-kits in the global version.

