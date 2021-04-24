Top 5 weapons to use in COD Mobile Season 3 Ranked MP

COD Mobile is one of the best multiplayer shooter mobile games that players can enjoy along with friends. Ranging from assault rifles to submachine guns, this title has an incredible arsenal of weapons that players can use.

Quite a few COD Mobile players are spamming guns like the NA-45 and the Akimbo-Deagle in the hopes of getting easy kills. Apart from these two weapons, players can use the firearms in the list below to get many kills.

COD Mobile: Five best weapons to use in Season 3 Ranked MP

#1 - AK117

Image via Reddit

This assault rifle is one of the most popular weapons in the game, and players can unlock it once they reach Level 8 in COD Mobile.

This firearm has a high fire rate and does good damage. To increase overall mobility, players can opt for the attachment class set up for this gun.

#2 - QQ9

Image via Activision Games Blog

The QQ9 is also a popular fully automatic submachine gun that has good accuracy and moderate recoil.

The range of the weapon is not that great, with a playable range of 16 meters only. It is better to use it for close-range combat if proper attachments for the gun are not accessible.

#3 - Man-O-War

Image via Jack Anderson (YouTube)

This weapon in COD Mobile has the highest mobility and does severe damage. This AR is great for both long and short-range combat.

This gun can easily become the most powerful in COD Mobile with a proper muzzle, barrel, laser, under-barrel, and rear grip.

#4 - QXR

Image via COD Mobile

This SMG has excellent accuracy, making it a popular choice among players when it comes to close-range combat.

This gun provides good mobility to players and has a fire rate of 80. Players will be able to unlock it once they complete the Run & Gun event.

#5 - PP19 Bizon

Image via Activision

The PP19 Bizon is also a submachine gun with a high fire rate, which works great in close combat. The large magazine capacity ensures that players do not have to reload the weapon often.

Those familiar with the COD video games must have seen this weapon in Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many guns available, it is an individual’s pick one or the other according to his/her preference.

