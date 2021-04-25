Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best mobile games that is available for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Be it Battle Royale or Multiplayer, the modes offered by this title are worth playing.

To add to the excitement, the third season of Tokyo Escape brought with it new weapons, two new Multiplayer maps, new Operators, and much more. Players who feel more comfortable enjoying COD Mobile Season 3 using controllers can check out how to do so in this article.

How to play COD Mobile Season 3 on Android devices using controllers

Image via Activision Games Blog

Players can follow the steps given below to find out how to play COD Mobile Season 3 on Android devices using controllers:

Players need to first enable pairing on their controller by pressing down the Share and PS button (in case of PS4 controller) or Sync and Xbox button (in case of Xbox One controller).

Players need to then activate Bluetooth on their Android device.

After that, they need to scan and select the controller from the list of available devices.

Players have to open COD Mobile and head over to the Controller settings menu.

They finally need to click on "Allow to use controller" option.

For optimal gaming experience, players can modify the controls as per their preference or use the default controls as given below:

Image via Activision Games Blog

As per Activision Games Blog:

As of launch, only official DUALSHOCK®4 PlayStation® 4 and official Xbox One controllers can be used to play Call of Duty: Mobile. All versions of official PS4 controllers except first generation controllers are supported.

Note: Players must keep in mind that they will be paired with other players using controllers during multiplayer matches. Players can use the controllers only during matches. Players will have to use touch-screen controls when they are in the lobby or when they want to access the in-game menu.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

