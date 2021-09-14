Apex Legends Evolution collection event: All you need to know

Apex Legends is bringing in several updates with the new Evolution collection event.

The Apex Legends Evolution Collection event is centered around one of the four defensive characters on the roster - Rampart. This update will feature Rampart’s new heirloom Problem Solver, limited-time cosmetics, map changes, a new twist in Arenas game mode, balance updates, quality of life updates, and a few bug fixes.

Apex Legends new heirloom Problem Solver and limited-time cosmetics

Rampart stands as the highlight of the new Apex Legends Evolution collection event. The event will showcase Rampart’s new heirloom Problem Solver, which is a red and black-colored pipe wrench. One can see that the wrench has an extended bubble gum dispenser when Rampart is spectating the heirloom.

With time and technology on their side, one can witness the legends unlock their full potential in Apex Legends along with noteworthy cosmetics such as the aforementioned heirlooms. The new event will also feature limited-time cosmetics that one can unlock for Pathfinder, Octane, Wraith, Fuse, Rampart, Lifeline, and Bangalore.

Apex Legends map change and Arenas update

The defensive Apex Legends character Rampart has also pulled out all the stops to set up her dream mod shop - Big Maude, a huge tank located near the lava city in World’s Edge. This building which is built in a paintball course is big enough for a few teams to fight. One can expect a lot of early-game engagement, with enough loot and cover to have evenly contested gunfights.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Inside the Arenas game mode, players will be able to buy Rampart’s custom modded weapons from the all-new Vend-it Machines by collecting materials. These weapons are slightly expensive but they are completely kitted weapons available at different tiers. Aside from these, Rampart will also offer completely kitted versions of the base weapon at a discount. The base version will not be available as the marked-down modded weapon takes its place.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Balance changes and quality of life updates

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Along with the character updates, the devs have brought in a few changes to weapons including the Bocek bow, Hemlock, L-Star, and the Eva-8. Bocek’s draw speed will be reduced from 0.56s to 0.54s and they have increased arrows per brick from 14 to 16 as well as arrows per inventory stack from 28 to 32.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In Apex Legends, L-Star became the new weapon meta and the devs took note of it. They have nerfed it by increasing the cool time and have increased the price of the weapon in Arenas game mode as well. Eva-8 will also receive a nerf, reducing the headshot multiplier from 1.5 to 1.25 which will be the same as the Peacekeeper and Mozambique.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Also Read

Specific updates have been made to the quality of life in an attempt to improve the overall gameplay along with the changes mentioned above. Players will no longer have to long-press while switching from red EvoShield to gold armor. While looting a deathbox, one can also see the EvoShield’s health. The out-of-bounds timer has been reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds as well. The Early Leaver will also provide a warning prompt in a different color which will catch your attention and warn you if you leave before your teammates are dead. Along with that, the match abandonment penalty will also be visibly displayed in red.

