5 best Apex Legends weapon combos in Season 10

Apex Legends is one of the most exciting battle royale games, and the constant weapon updates are changing the weapon meta. The much-anticipated Apex Legends Season 10 introduces balance changes and a new weapon. The new and powerful Rampage LMG, along with certain gun changes, has stirred the weapon meta.

Season 10's updates have impacted the weapon combinations for top-tier loadouts as well. The go-to long-range and close-range weapon pairing is an effective build, but the weapon choices have been altered due to the gun changes.

Best weapon combinations in Apex Legends Season 10

Here are some of the most effective weapon combinations for Apex Legends’ Season 10:

1) R-301 and R-99

The dual light ammo combination has seen a lot of success in the past seasons of Apex Legends. The R-301 assault rifle is one of the most versatile weapons known for its accuracy and fast fire rate. R-99’s blisteringly fast firing rate is an ideal weapon for close range fights, making this combination the preferred loadout for players with an aggressive play style.

2) Rampage and Eva-8

The new Rampage LMG is arguably one of the most powerful weapons in the game. It is a weapon that deals a ton of damage per shot and has great range. The slow fire rate can be drastically improved by powering the weapon with a Thermite grenade. Rampage isn’t the best for close range fights, and this is when Eva-8 comes into play. This shotgun has a good hip fire spread and deals a lot of damage, making this a good and balanced loadout

3) Prowler and Bocek

Prowler is now part of the floor loot in Apex Legends, and is the preferred gun for close-range fights. This burst-fire weapon has barely been nerfed and deals a ton of damage. The Bocek bow shines when used for mid-long range fights and deals a lot of damage per shot. Pairing a mid-to-long-range weapon with a close-range weapon makes this loadout quite balanced.

4) Sentinel and Volt

Sentinel is one of the best snipers in the game, dealing 140 damage with a headshot. This gun can deal mega damage, giving room for the team to push the opponents. Volt is a powerful weapon with a high firing rate and has decent range for close-to-mid-range fights. This loadout allows the player to take fights at any range with its abundant engagement options.

5) L-star and G7 Scout

Apex Legends Season 10 has made quite a few changes to the L-star. This weapon can equip an Extended Mag and Barrel. With improved hip fire accuracy and reduced overheating, this gun deals a lot of damage in close-to-mid-range fights. G7 Scout is one of the most underrated weapons. Its ability to take fights at all ranges makes it a weapon with high damage potential. There are other weapon combinations that might suit players better based on their playstyle and the characters they choose.

Disclaimer: This list is numbered solely for the purpose of organization.

