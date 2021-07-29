Apex Legends weapon guide: Which are the 5 best weapons in the game?

Apex Legends has an arsenal of weapons for players to choose from when fighting in the Outlands. Therefore, it can get confusing to decide which weapon is the best and most effective.

The Titanfall franchise's successor has been a battle royale game since its initial release. However, with Apex Legends’ Season 9 update, the game also took its turn toward mainstream FPS shooters.

Meet Rampart's newest invention: the Rampage LMG. Not only does it pack a punch, but a surprising source of firepower as well. 💥



We tapped @staycationtg to arm you with info about our newest weapon so you're ready to cause a ruckus when Emergence begins Aug 3. pic.twitter.com/oAcqYiu0Vw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 28, 2021

A lot of weapons from the Titanfall games have made their way into Apex Legends. All these weapons were renamed and updated to fit the lore after Titanfall 2. For instance, the R-201 Carbine has been remade and is now called the R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends.

Change is constant in the Apex Games; are you watching closely? 🦋



Pay attention or pay the price when Apex Legends: Emergence launches August 3. pic.twitter.com/8p1hVQ5TuW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 22, 2021

Apart from older weapons being remade in Apex Legends, many other newer weapons are being introduced, like the Bocek Compound Bow and the upcoming Rampage LMG with Season 10.

Top 5 weapons of all time in Apex Legends

#5 - Volt SMG (Energy weapon)

Image via Electronic Arts

When the topic of Volt SMG comes up, it can easily be said the weapon is one of the best SMGs. Volt SMG has lived up to its name ever since its Titanfall 2 days. Its recoil is easy to control and it has almost no bullet drop. With mid-range optics, the weapon is made to kill everyone in the Outlands.

#4 - Devotion LMG (Energy Weapon)

The Light Machine Gun might take some time to charge before firing unless a player is lucky enough to get a Turbocharger Hop-Up. With the Turbocharger attached, Devotion becomes a weapon of mass destruction. It inflicts 16 damage to the body and 32 when its projectiles hit the temple.

#3 - R-99 SMG (Light Weapon)

Image via Electronic Arts

The R-99 is the successor of the R-97 from the Titanfall franchise. The weapon is a beast at close range, doing damage of 12 and 18 to the body and head, respectively. And with a fast fire rate, this weapon can decimate anyone in close-quarter combat.

#2 - Mastiff (Shotgun)

Image via Electronic Arts

The Mastiff during the initial release of Apex Legends used to be a supply drop weapon. A few seasons later, it was available as normal loot and faced multiple nerfs. Even now, the weapon is flawless in the field. It deals a total of 128 damage to the head if landed, making this a meta weapon and a must-have in the loadout for many players.

#1 - Kraber .50-Cal (Sniper)

Image via Electronic Arts

The supply drop exclusive weapon has to be at the top of this list. It is capable of dealing a whopping 125 damage to the body and doubles that when its bullet hits the head. The damage is so huge, even a fully evolved evo-shield is nearly useless in front of it. This being a legendary weapon, the bullets are also limited to keep the balance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sabine Algur