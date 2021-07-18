Titanfall 2 faces a new barrage of DDOS attacks; players across all platforms report server trouble

Respawn Entertainment can't seem to catch a break, as hackers are once again carrying out DDOS attacks on Titanfall 2. A few days ago, when the DDOS attacks started hitting the servers hard, the community began leaving eulogies on Reddit, thanking the game for the memories and stating that this was the end.

1/2

This is so fucking sad that I'm literally crying. Titanfall 2 was the first game that I grew up on and was the reason why I started playing Apex Legends. Seeing now that Respawn just has those few people working on TF1 will now have to add TF2 on the list to fix — r3d_aiko #UnBanNairo (@r3d_aiko) July 12, 2021

Now, while the developers were able to restore peace and order to the servers, what shocked players was the statement from community manager Jason Garza. In a shocking revelation, he revealed that only two developers were working on fixing the issues of Titanfall 1 & 2.

It goes without saying that while the community was appalled regarding the statement, it also served as an open inviviation to hackers to once more take down the servers, which they have been doing rigourously and without fail.

Titanfall 2 servers have been hacked, the @EA and @Respawn are ignoring the issue ..!!! — @1_jar7 (@1jar71) July 17, 2021

Also Read: Apex Legends has been hacked to spread the ‘Save Titanfall’ message

New DDOS attack hits Titanfall 2 with full force

A few hours ago, players began reporting severe server issues related to the game, alongside stuttering and lagging. It wasn't long before it was discovered that Titanfall 2 was once again being hit by a massive DDOS attack.

Shortly after the attack began, servers started to go down, and players began receiving this message in-game:

Your.dll [..\bin\x64_retail/client.dll] differs from the server's. (Image via Titanfall 2/Respawn Entertainment)

It's been roughly 15 hours since the anomaly was detected by the players. By the looks of it the servers are running, but players are reporting multiple crashes.

It goes without saying that ever since #savetitalfall became viral, Respawn has had a lot to deal with. Caught up between banning cheaters on Apex Legends and trying to restore order to their servers, the developers have been getting a run for their money.

While a lot of players suggest that Titanfall 1 fans should just migrate to another game, the issue itself is larger than that. Based on community feedback, social media chatter, and reviews on Steam, it's easy to understand why fans are not happy with the developers.

Is it wierd that I support this?



Like selling a game which is riddled with hackers is such a scammy move so I feel like they should fix it — Aiden Caldwell (@MysoulOof) July 4, 2021

It's unclear what happens next, and while hacking one game is probably not the best way to save another, neither is selling a game riddled with hackers and ignoring the community's basic needs.

With that being said, hopefully Respawn Entertainment and the hacker group responsible can resolve their differences before the issue escalates any further.

Also Read: Titanfall developer EA accused of fraud for selling the game in an 'unplayable' condition

Edited by Gautham Balaji