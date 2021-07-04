Apex Legends has been hacked to spread the ‘Save Titanfall’ message

Some hackers have taken over the Playlists section of Apex Legends to spread the ‘Save Titanfall’ message to everyone. It seems that a serious hack has been deployed against Apex Legends just to remind the issue regarding Titalfall, which has been unplayable because of racist hackers for almost 3 years. However, the issue was resolved with immediate effect, and for now the hack appears to be limited to PC only.

Hackers took over Apex Legends to save Respawns' Titanfall is unplayable to many for the last 3 years:

Titanfall is a first-person shooter game published by Respawn in 2014. After that, the publisher released some games in the seires as well. Apex Legends is the latest series of Titanfall which was released in 2019.

However, Titanfal has been unplayable for almost the last 3 years due to a group of racist hackers who turned the lobbies into a slur-filled place. They have also been using exploits and cheats to decimate anyone who wants to genuinely play the game. The issue is completely known to EA and Respawn. But, they have not taken any steps to resolve this issue. They have not even addressed this issue for a while now.

As a reminder, hackers took over the Apex Legends Playlists section to spread the ‘Save Titanfall’ message. The message read:

'Let's Save Titanfall.'

'Titanfall is a beloved franchise by many, and hacker issues have been at rise. The Titanfall community has been begging Respawn to fix this issue for over three years, but to no avail. Today this game is still being sold, while being completely unplayble. It's time we speak up.

Breaking: It appears a hacker is taking over Apex playlists with a message about 'Saving Titanfall'. pic.twitter.com/XpMzfRNQZB — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 4, 2021

The hack was first noticed on PC. The players were seeing all the playlists taken over by the 'Save Titalfall' message. Later it was noticed by the players on Xbox as well.

Update: Some players on Xbox also seeing the Save Titanfall hack now. — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 4, 2021

However, Apex Legends players are frustrated with this hacking issue. It would be interesting to see how soon EA and Respawn can resolve this issue.

